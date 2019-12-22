Column: The false promise of "common ground" politics

It's worse than deficits, though. "Common ground" achievements create a fiction of progress while the much bigger problems that demand Congress' attention - climate change, immigration, exploding health-care costs - go unresolved.

Even the best provisions in the spending bill are lackluster victories. Among the most celebrated is the allotment of $25 million for gun-violence research. This, of course, is a great development, given the unjustifiable 20-year ban on publicly funded research into the nation's gun epidemic. But if the best common ground we can muster on gun violence is a mere $25 million to study it - when the issue has already been extensively studied outside the public realm - are we actually governing?

Far better than common ground is compromise. It's not a sexy word: Someone who is "compromised" is vulnerable to exploitation; those who "compromise" their values are often accused of selling out. But in a sense, that's exactly what we need: lawmakers who are willing to put themselves in a vulnerable political position for the sake of moving policy forward, even if that sometimes means giving in on issues they care about.