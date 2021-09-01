Column: The fools of imperialism

The U.S. decision to withdraw combat troops from Afghanistan, announced by Barack Obama in 2014, formalized by Donald Trump in 2019 and implemented by Joe Biden in 2021, has provoked a howl of anguish among political, security and media establishments across the Atlantic.

Max Boot of the Council on Foreign Relations summed up a broad swath of opinion among foreign policy elites by denouncing Biden as “calamitously, tragically, wrong.” Tony Blair termed the U.S. decision “imbecilic,” claiming that the Western troops sent to Afghanistan in late 2001 when he was prime minister of the United Kingdom should stay on to protect their “gains.”

Never mind that poverty and violence have ravaged Afghanistan at a steadily escalating rate for the last decade despite infusions of Western cash and troops — a situation so intolerable for the ruled, and so untenable for the rulers, that Islamic State found a stronghold and the Taliban were able to take over the entire country rapidly and seemingly effortlessly.

Indeed, the criticism of a long-inevitable U.S. retreat, as deluded as it is ferocious, suggests that the real threat to Western security and credibility comes not from what happens in the Pashtun countryside, or from any regrouping of al-Qaida, but from what has passed for thinking in much of the Beltway.