Column: The futility of Biden's tax hikes

There are a few objections to "starving the beast" to force spending cuts. One is that a history of large deficits may increase politicians’ and the public’s tolerance for debt. Another is that it may make it harder for the government to pay for what seniors have come to expect from Medicare and Social Security.

The current generation of workers pays Social Security and Medicare taxes every year, so they are entitled to a decent return on what they have paid in. But government is not collecting enough in Social Security and Medicare taxes to pay all scheduled benefits, and the shortfall is increasing over time. Given the enormous size of the debt and its continued growth, the rising share of the budget needed to cover interest costs, and demographic trends, this can’t go on forever.

Unfortunately, increasing taxes this year probably would not have much effect on the government’s ability to pay future Social Security or Medicare benefits. It would be better to eliminate shortfalls by combining reforms with tax increases targeted specifically toward paying retirees.