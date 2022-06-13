Column: The garden on a summer day

I sat on the ground to fiddle with my herbs. When I finished I couldn’t make myself get up because of the beauty that surrounded me. Willowy stems of catmint covered with tiny blue blossoms swayed above a sea of dainty pink cups that are evening primrose. Spires topped by royal purple Siberian iris stood tall behind them next to heavy heads of frothy, white peonies. Even though my phone said it was 90 degrees, I was perfectly comfortable in the shade of our locust tree with a sweet breeze grazing my skin. It probably helped that I was also shaded by a large-brimmed straw hat. Even with painful knees and weak ankles, I was surprisingly capable of hauling myself up from my floral sanctuary, but why would I want to? I think the neighbors have become accustomed to seeing me contentedly trancelike, plopped among the blooms.

I saw tight buds on my Double Delight rose bush which would soon be opening into a red and white blossom and almost-full blooms of pink-tipped yellow Peace roses. Then I noticed a rose I didn’t remember planting. The canes of the bush were spindly with smaller leaves than the hybrid tea rose I had planted in that spot and small, pale, creamy, limp roses dangled on their tips. Upon further inspection, I realized that the blooming roses were on suckers coming from below the bud union. Evidently, the bush I planted had died over the winter and the rootstock rose decided to survive and bloom.

Rose bushes that are not “own root” bushes have had a variety of rose grafted onto a rootstock rose. The rootstock rose will provide a hardier base than the rose would have if growing on its own roots, plus grafting roses onto rootstock lessens production time for new bushes. The grafted rose is usually showier and more desirable than the rootstock rose, but not as hardy or disease resistant. The combination of the grafted rose and the rootstock makes for a better rosebush in your garden, according to some gardeners.

If there are any viable canes of the grafted rose still growing, a person can remove the sucker growth and try to strengthen and encourage growth from the grafted rose to continue.

Maybe people are similar to grafted roses. When we have endured a deep trauma similar to a bitterly cold winter for a rose, and feel like we are withering away, strength comes from our roots. Sometimes it actually comes from our roots; the people who share our roots step in and provide support when we can’t hold ourselves upright. They become a trellis onto which we cling. Other times it comes from the part of us that is our rootstock. The hardy part thrives while the grafted part rests. We will probably be different than before our traumatic event occurred, our canes might not be able to stand as straight and tall as before, but we survive because of our rootstock. I have been told I must come from strong stock. I know this is true. When I needed it, my trellis was as strong as any iron ever forged. For some people, the suckers can be removed and their grafted self will once again grow and blossom. Others will continue to need all of the hardiness the rootstock has to offer. Those of us who don’t return to the original graft will find ways to flourish. You might find us sitting in a trance amongst the catmint and primrose, breathing in the glory of a garden on a summer day.

Anne VandeMoortel, a regular columnist, is a Moline school nurse, blogger, grandmother of five, Prader-Willi mother, serial hobbyist, and collector of people and their stories.

