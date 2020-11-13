Column: The gift of being thankful

In an effort to make ends meet, Uncle Gerhard went to work in a small sawmill. In an era in which there were no OSHA regulations to protect workers, he got tangled up in a conveyor and was very severely injured. It was uncertain whether he would survive, but he beat the odds and did survive after spending an extended period of time in the hospital.

Tragedy struck the family in other ways as well. His son-in-law – the husband of his eldest daughter – was killed in a horrible car accident in Arizona, leaving his wife a young widow with five small children. They came to live with my aunt and uncle while their mother completed her degree in secondary education at the University of Montana.

Not a one of us would have wanted to trade places with Uncle Gerhard. Yet he was one of the most thankful people I have ever known. I couldn’t fathom how he could be so thankful in the midst of so much tragedy.