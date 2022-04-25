Column: The good news about living with Covid

A few days ago, it was our privilege to have Emily Landon, a 1999 graduate of Augustana College, return to campus to give a lecture open to the public and to meet with a couple of classes, including the medical ethics class that I teach. I had not seen her in person since the fall term of the 1998-1999 academic year, when she was a student in my medical ethics class. It was great spending some time with her again!

Dr. Landon, who attended medical school at Loyola University in Chicago, is now associate professor of medicine at the University of Chicago in the section of infectious disease and global health. She is an internationally recognized expert on ways of minimizing the spread of infectious diseases. During the horrible pandemic we have experienced, she was frequently asked for advice, including by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker.

She pulls no punches when it comes to talking about the facts related to infectious diseases. In her lecture that was open to the public, which was entitled “From Pandemic to Endemic,” she stated that Covid-19 is going to continue to be with us for the foreseeable future.

However, like influenza, she believes that the impact of Covid-19 can be diminished by vaccination and other measures. While Covid-19 and its ever-changing variants will continue to be with us, it will be an endemic, similar to influenza, rather than a raging pandemic as it has been. As with influenza, we are likely to need booster shots every year, including shots designed for new variants, along with mitigation measures such as regular handwashing and ventilation. And she believes that it will still be prudent to use facemasks in certain situations.

The good news in all of this, however, is that Covid-19 will be manageable, even though it is something we are going to have to continue to deal with. Going back to the way that things were prior to the pandemic is wishful thinking that is not grounded in reality. But yet we can move ahead with confidence because Covid-19 is now manageable.

As do most scientists, she expressed dismay about the disinformation that results in many people refusing to be vaccinated, thereby increasing the risk of Covid-19 not only for themselves but also for those with whom they come in contact.

At the dinner held in her honor in the Dahl President’s Home (the last social event hosted at the Dahl President’s Home by President Steve and Jane Bahls prior to his retirement the end of June), Dr. Landon talked about the huge impact that the pandemic has had on healthcare professionals, many of whom have experienced burnout and have dropped out of their professions. Because of a huge shortage of nurses, she reported, starting salaries for nurses at many Chicago Hospitals are now north of $100,000.

In my medical ethics class, Dr. Landon talked about the conflict between medical ethics and public health ethics. By medical ethics, she means the ethical values related to treating individual patients, where patient autonomy and confidentiality are important values.

In contrast, public health ethics focuses on society as a whole and promotes measures that contribute to the wellbeing of all of our neighbors in the communities in which we live. Here contact tracing and collecting information with respect to the spread of infectious diseases are often in tension with patient confidentiality.

A particularly difficult issue, she noted, is balancing the individual rights of healthcare professionals with the health and wellbeing of the patients they serve. For example, should being vaccinated for deadly diseases such as Covid-19 be mandatory for healthcare professionals? That is not an easy question to answer.

One delightful thing that came out of Dr. Landon’s visit is that we are both eager to team teach a course on medical ethics, if the logistics can be worked out. Though this might be a case of the former student knowing more than the professor, it is something that I would love to do.

Dan Lee, a regular columnist, is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana; danlee@augustana.edu.

