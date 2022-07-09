Column: The good you can do for others

There are a number of publications that outline how humans should be treating each other. Some are faith-based like the Bible. Some focus on manners like Emily Post’s Etiquette. Others are simple tutorials like the Rules of the Road booklets.

For me, the most concise, logical, and helpful advice is the simple, yet powerful sentiment found in the Golden Rule. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.

This basic statement describes how you should treat others in an ethically proper manner, avoid selfishness, promote kindness and empathy, and use your self-control to be the kind of person your dog thinks you are.

As difficult as it may be at times, we should tolerate the opinions of others with the hope that they’ll do the same for us. Respect the differences you see in others because you also present differences to them.

Life is meant to be enjoyed, but not in ways that would diminish the quality of anyone else’s life. Laugh when you can, but never at the expense of others. Forgive when you should and hope to be forgiven by those you may have offended.

The existence we have is certainly a blessing, but it’s also temporary. The best evidence you can leave behind as your own personal carbon footprint is the good you do for others.

Extreme instances of people doing good for others are recognized by the Carnegie Hero Fund Awards. Named after steel industry magnate Andrew Carnegie, the Carnegie Medal, the highest honor for civilian heroism, is given throughout the United States and Canada to those who have risked their lives to an extraordinary degree while saving or attempting to save the lives of others.

Past winners of the Carnegie Medal include people who have rushed into burning buildings to rescue others, people who have drowned saving swimmers in rough waters, and people who have rescued stranded motorists in the nick of time from oncoming trains. Six people have been awarded the Carnegie Medal twice – for separate acts, often years apart.

We have heroes right here in our own community, many of whom go unnoticed or unheralded, but all who are greatly appreciated.

We have Bob Vogelbaugh, Mr. Thanksgiving himself, who has sponsored annual Thanksgiving dinners, now serving 2,500 thankful citizens every year, for the past 50 years.

We have a man like John Eyerman of Carbon Cliff who, at the age of 77, is out working at 5:30 am six days a week at the Grace Bible Fellowship Pantry in Moline to distribute food to the disadvantaged among us.

We have volunteers like Bill Anderson and Stan Leach who together have logged nearly 100 collective years of service to the John Deere Classic.

We have many others right here in the Quad-Cities who have donated kidneys to strangers. We have regular blood donors who have donated many gallons for the benefit of others. In addition to Bill and Stan mentioned above, there are 1,800 other volunteers who help to make the JDC successful every year, and who help to raise the more than $12 million that funds so many of our local charities.

There are many smaller-scale acts of kindness that you could perform that could help to brighten someone else’s day and make a positive difference in their lives. For instance, you could thank a teacher for the good that he or she does. You could send a lonely person a real card, with a handwritten message in the mail with a postage stamp, for no reason at all, just to let them know that you care and were thinking of them.

You could donate unused or unwanted clothing to a homeless shelter or buy a homeless person a meal. You could talk to a child at a child’s level, not on an adult’s level. Or you could take some dollars and hide them among the toys in a store somewhere. Imagine the thrill a kid would have finding the money you planted there.

You could visit someone in the hospital, donate to a charity, or simply tell a joke to make someone laugh. The real satisfaction comes from the giving, not the getting.

Take some time to assess. What more can you do to help someone in need? If you’re not already living your best life, now is not a bad time to start. Life always presents a number of choices. When you find yourself at the point of a decision, think of the possible difference you can make and then do the right thing. It’s the best you can do for those around you.