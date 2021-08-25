Column: The gray area of student speech

Recently, the Supreme Court ruled 8-to-1 in favor of former high school cheerleader Brandi Levy, who was suspended from her team after sending a profane rant to friends on Snapchat.
In Mahanoy Area School District v. B.L. the court decided that schools act in loco parentis (in the place of parents) during the normal school day, but that this power did not extend absolute control outside of school grounds.
The case was not groundbreaking; rather, it places merely responsibility on the parents of children to monitor activity after school. In other words, the decision bluntly reiterates the common duty of parents: "protecting, guiding, and disciplining."
School administrations come out unscathed. The supposed victory for greater freedom in public schools does not upturn any recent precedent, nor delineate any new protections of speech. In fact, tough questions about student speech on social media still lie ahead. "Because off-campus speech made through social media can be received on campus ... it often will have a greater proximate tendency to harm the school environment,” wrote Justice Clarence Thomas in his dissenting opinion.
While the Court borrowed its "substantial disruption" reasoning from the landmark 1969 Tinker decision, numerous speech cases since then in the academic arena have favored suppression. In 1986, the justices found in Bethel School District v. Fraser that public schools have the right to discipline a student for giving a speech at a school assembly that is indecent, although not obscene. Two years later, in Hazelwood School District et al. v. Kuhlmeier et al., they established that the First Amendment offers weaker protections to curricular student newspapers established by public schools than to newspapers that have been established independently by students or are designed as forums for student expression. And in the 2007 case Morse v. Frederick, the court found that the First Amendment permits schools to ban students from showing messages promoting the use of illegal drugs at school events.
Even though non-disruptive symbolic speech gives students some flexibility, every decision following Tinker regarding speech on school grounds has seen the Supreme Court decide in favor of the administration, not the students who are applauding Levy’s verdict.
The Court explicitly noted how schools can possess greater jurisdiction outside of campus depending on the nature of speech itself. Writing the majority opinion, Justice Stephen Breyer accentuates that "...serious or severe bullying or harassment targeting particular individuals; threats aimed at teachers or other students; the failure to follow rules concerning lessons, the writing of papers, the use of computers, or participation in other online school activities; and breaches of school security devices, including material maintained within school computers'' are areas that warrant further investigation outside of the normal school environment.
The aforementioned examples highlight the extent to which students shed their constitutional rights to expression not only at the schoolhouse gate, but also outside of it. Steve Vladeck, a CNN Supreme Court analyst and professor at the University of Texas School of Law said that "although the line between the off-campus speech that schools can and can't regulate is less than clear, the fact that there is a line will have significant ramifications for just about all public school administrators going forward."
The gray area that lies in between the ‘can’ and the ‘cannot’ will only get muddier in the future thanks to the daily presence of social media in the lives of young students.
At the time of her explicit post on Snapchat, Brandi Levy was 14 years old — a young age to be exposed to the tense climate of social media communications. While most platforms' terms of service stipulate an age minimum of 13, older teens are far from immune to the massive, often negative, cultural impact wrought by social media juggernauts. Schools clearly cannot regulate everything sent by every student in cyberspace, but they still have a compelling interest in establishing an educational environment for their pupils to prosper.
While Levy’s case appears to be a huge victory for school speech, similar cases that emerge in the future might not be able to apply her case as a valid precedent due to the large gray area of what can and cannot be protected both inside and outside of the schoolgate.
Kyle King, a junior at Augustana College majoring in political science and English, also is a student of Leadership and the American Presidency with the Ronald Reagan Institute in Washington, D.C.