Column: The gray area of student speech

Recently, the Supreme Court ruled 8-to-1 in favor of former high school cheerleader Brandi Levy, who was suspended from her team after sending a profane rant to friends on Snapchat.

In Mahanoy Area School District v. B.L. the court decided that schools act in loco parentis (in the place of parents) during the normal school day, but that this power did not extend absolute control outside of school grounds.

The case was not groundbreaking; rather, it places merely responsibility on the parents of children to monitor activity after school. In other words, the decision bluntly reiterates the common duty of parents: "protecting, guiding, and disciplining."

School administrations come out unscathed. The supposed victory for greater freedom in public schools does not upturn any recent precedent, nor delineate any new protections of speech. In fact, tough questions about student speech on social media still lie ahead. "Because off-campus speech made through social media can be received on campus ... it often will have a greater proximate tendency to harm the school environment,” wrote Justice Clarence Thomas in his dissenting opinion.