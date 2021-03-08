Column: The greatest threat

If the Gulf Stream slows down, temperatures in Europe will drop dramatically. Actually, its effects will be felt throughout its path, which is why I wanted to talk to Burnham. She explained how the interplay of hot and cold, saltwater and freshwater, would have far-reaching effects, something that would not yield to a vaccine or any kind of immediate fix.

As the massive ice sheet on Greenland continues to melt at an accelerating rate, the flow of cold, freshwater forms a cold blob which has brought the Gulf Stream to its slowest speed in thousands of years. If it continues — and there is no reason to think it won’t — both we and Europe will suffer the consequences.

If you missed our radio conversation, you can find this spelled out in great detail in a well-illustrated and well-told New York Times article by by Moises Velasquez-Manoff and Jeremy White.

Coming back to the contest between Covid and Climate, what I find infuriating is the difference between the two in timing and recognition. While scientists have long warned of such a viral pandemic, this one seemed to come out of nowhere, hitting us quickly, without an immediate means of understanding and treatment and, in this country, with a totally inept national response.