Column: The greatest threat

Which is the greater threat: Covid or Climate Change?
Most people might argue for the former. After all, the virus is an immediate threat; a continuing front page story. While the number of cases has plateaued and deaths are down across the country, we are preoccupied with getting vaccines delivered and injected, trusting this will bring us back to a remembered normality. Perhaps.
Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas has used that prospect to eliminate a mask mandate, even though only 7% of Texans have been vaccinated. That is bound to bring case numbers back up, if citizens take him seriously. He obviously wants something positive to gloss over his state’s horrendous failure to handle a severe Polar Vortex blast that left them without power and water.
It can be argued the devastating cold spell which caused power failures and frozen water mains across the south was a product of climate change. As such, it had as immediate an impact as the virus. The difference is it won’t require a national upheaval to fix things: just a more responsible and responsive state government.
That’s the problem with aberrations caused by a warming globe. Changes in the weather may become more extreme, but they moderate in time. It will only be when droughts last for decades, or hurricanes develop the wind force of tornadoes, or the ocean rises 30 to 60 feet that we stop blaming God for our misfortune and look in a mirror.
Over time, we will adjust to the Covid virus. As vaccinations become available to all but those with a death wish, it will join influenza as a seasonal event. As with the flu, we will need annual injections to keep pace with viral mutations, but will find a way to cope.
We are probably fated to experience annual Covid deaths in the thousands, as we are with flu, but it’s doubtful we will register half million fatalities in one year, as we have in the past 12 months. I’m not sure what kind of accommodation we can make with a steadily changing climate.
I just had a chat on WVIK with Dr. Jennifer Burnham, professor of geography at Augustana College and director of the Center for Polar Studies. She has studied the soils and wildlife of Greenland and is well acquainted with that massive island’s impact on climate.
What prompted the discussion was an article by Pal Voosen in Science News about changing ocean currents. In some parts of the globe, currents are speeding up, broadening in others, and slowing down in the northern Atlantic. That got my attention.
The warm Gulf Stream current begins off Africa, flows to northeast South America, circles through the Gulf of Mexico, slides up the eastern face of the United States and then heads for Europe, cooling as it goes. That’s why you can find palm trees growing in Wales.
If the Gulf Stream slows down, temperatures in Europe will drop dramatically. Actually, its effects will be felt throughout its path, which is why I wanted to talk to Burnham. She explained how the interplay of hot and cold, saltwater and freshwater, would have far-reaching effects, something that would not yield to a vaccine or any kind of immediate fix.
As the massive ice sheet on Greenland continues to melt at an accelerating rate, the flow of cold, freshwater forms a cold blob which has brought the Gulf Stream to its slowest speed in thousands of years. If it continues — and there is no reason to think it won’t — both we and Europe will suffer the consequences.
If you missed our radio conversation, you can find this spelled out in great detail in a well-illustrated and well-told New York Times article by by Moises Velasquez-Manoff and Jeremy White.
Coming back to the contest between Covid and Climate, what I find infuriating is the difference between the two in timing and recognition. While scientists have long warned of such a viral pandemic, this one seemed to come out of nowhere, hitting us quickly, without an immediate means of understanding and treatment and, in this country, with a totally inept national response.
On the other hand, we have known about global warming for 60 years. It was brought to public attention in 1980 and there was a brief flurry of concern and a recognition that, if not addressed, the world would be forever altered.
We knew what to do and how to do it; but since it would involve economic dislocation and some inconvenience, we let it slide. As hurricanes and tornadoes became wilder; as annual fires became more destructive; as droughts and floods became more frequent; as temperatures and winds became more extreme; as the Atlantic began to rise along our southeastern coast, we talked about it.
We must learn to live with Covid as we have with influenza. We refuse to learn — or take meaningful action — about something that will make life on earth increasingly precarious.
You will be able to get your shot sometime in the next few months. What will you do about climate change?
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.