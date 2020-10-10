Column: The Hispanic vote

He sees the rioting and looting as one of several strategies to achieve their second purpose: "In a bigger picture they want to see Miami-Dade County and the country bend the knee. This is your Che Guevara wearing T-shirt guy, who wants to be the anarchist. What is sad is that any opportunity to engage in a real conversation about race, racial injustice and how do we become more aware of these things, has been hijacked by a bunch of latte liberals who are mostly well-to-do white kids going out and acting like fools with police and we lose the opportunity for a good conversation under this banner of justice. They’re not interested in justice. They’re just interested in destruction."

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently ordered all restaurants and other businesses open 100 percent. If local jurisdictions object, he said, they could restrict occupancy to no less than 50 percent.

Joe Biden has said he would shut the entire country down again if scientists say so. What does Bovo think of that?