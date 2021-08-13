Column: The impact of Covid on landlords

The federal government has sent billions of dollars to the states to assist tenants and landlords affected by the pandemic. But the money is moving through the government bureaucracy slower than molasses in January.

"We applied for help in May and we still haven’t heard anything," said Virgil Daugherty, who leases out nine homes on Springfield’s eastside.

"All of the houses are in really good shape and I love all of my tenants – they are good people. Since they are good people, no one is trying to take advantage of me."

But two tenants are months behind in paying their rent, he said. During the pandemic, one lost a job and the other couple had the number of hours they could work reduced.

"In situations like that, people have to make tough decisions on what to go without – it’s hard," he said. While such cases are what the state’s rental assistance program is designed for, it doesn’t mean money is necessarily forthcoming.

"The forms landlords and tenants have to fill out are really long and complicated. In May, I took my tenants over to my CPA’s office and he helped us fill them out there. I understand they ask all of these questions because they want to prevent fraud. But they are complicated. They even required us to send in photos of the tenants."