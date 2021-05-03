Column: The importance of the truth

Former President Trump refused to recognize the decision that voters made in voting booths in the November general election, claiming without any significant evidence to back it up that the election had been stolen from him. Even though his own attorney general and judges in many different courts, including judges and justices that he himself had appointed, concluded that there was no fraud of a magnitude that affected the election, Trump continued to insist that the election had been stolen from him. He summoned his supporters to come to the nation’s capital on January 6 to "stop the steal," the result being the storming of the U.S. Capitol in a riot that resulted in several deaths. Even though he is now out of office, he continues to state and restate the lies that gave rise to that terrible day.