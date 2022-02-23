Column: The Iowa GOP's 'consistent' approach to voting

Two decades ago, I was talking to a top Republican official in Iowa. Absentee voting was being used with increased effectiveness by Democrats, and I wanted to know when Republicans would put similar efforts into this type of balloting.

The Republican official said the party had noticed and would work on it. But he also explained that voting on the traditional Election Day was what most Republicans preferred. And he was right. In the nearly 30 years I’ve covered politics, it’s been clear to me that voting on traditional Election Day is more in the DNA of Republicans than Democrats. Some conservatives insist that's the only way we should vote.

Election Day voting plays to the GOP’s advantage. The Democratic Party relies to a greater extent on people who vote less often. Which is why Democrats have always put so much effort into early and absentee voting; they know that it takes more legwork to get many of their supporters to the polls than it does the typical GOP voter. Thus, they like the wider voting window.

This fundamental truth is what is at the heart of Republican efforts to curtail absentee and early voting in Iowa.

Republicans will tell you this is about security or voter fraud, but that’s not the truth. Voting in Iowa has always been pretty secure. Tales of dead voters, stuffed ballot boxes and the like is part of the history of other states, not our Iowa.

Still, Republicans who control the Legislature have been successful in recent years in curtailing your right to vote by absentee ballot.

Last year’s law slashed the number of allowable days from 29 to 20. (Previously, it was 40 days).

Sen. Roby Smith, a Davenport Republican, has captained these efforts, but all legislative Republicans have been complicit.

A year ago, I wrote a column criticizing these moves. And I noted Republicans claim their efforts don’t suppress the vote because people keep voting. But this isn’t about the number of voters; it’s about who votes. Besides, as I said then, just because people were able to overcome these hurdles doesn't mean Republicans won't keep trying to erect more of them.

Which brings me to this legislative session and a new proposal to change the state's voting law. Yet again.

Like the others, this plan tries to accomplish a number of changes. But one of them is to create an additional obstacle to voting by absentee ballot.

Already, voters filing an absentee request must include their driver’s license number or voter PIN.

Now, Republicans are demanding that voters include their number when returning the ballot, too. And the number must be on the right envelope. (There are multiple envelopes involved.) Republicans say the idea is to be more consistent. But the only consistency here is to make it more difficult to get an absentee ballot through the maze of regulations, which seem to grow more complicated each year.

In Texas, a new requirement to include an ID number has resulted in "unprecedented" numbers of ballots being rejected in several large counties, according to Reuters.

It’s not surprising Iowa county election officials see a problem.

As The Des Moines Register reported, the Iowa State Association of County Auditors asked for more time to deal with the anticipated increase in workload, suggesting a slightly wider absentee window. Even some House Republicans saw some merit in the idea and wanted to add a few days to help out. However, according to the Register, Smith responded by saying, "I think where we're at with 20 is good."

Again, remember the main goal here.

Part of this new election bill deals with real problems, like procedures pertaining to recounts. We saw the law's flaws after the 2nd district congressional race between Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Democrat Rita Hart in 2020. But, why the additional hurdle to vote by absentee?

Earlier this week, Laura Belin at the progressive Bleeding Heartland blog tweeted that it's probably time for Democrats to stop encouraging people to vote by mail. Too many landmines, she said.

She may be right. Over the past 20 years, Republicans have gotten better at absentee voting, but they know where their real advantage lies: Narrowing the voting window. This is the consistent approach the GOP has taken — to tilt the playing field to its advantage.

One might look at this as part of a political back-and-forth both parties have engaged in over the years to gain electoral advantage. But the GOP’s approach is the only one that makes it harder for people to vote, the one that threatens legitimate voters with disenfranchisement. However, as we all are now aware, the Republican Party these days has a different definition of what counts as "legitimate."

Ed Tibbetts is the editorial page editor for the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus.

