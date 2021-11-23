Column: The language of change

Natural historian David Attenborough was among the few who acknowledged that those who have not caused the problem are the hardest hit. Yet his speech also suffered from the same rhetorical malaise. Humans “are the greatest problem solvers to have ever existed on Earth,” Attenborough said. He then added: “Is this how our story is due to end? A tale of the smartest species doomed by that all too human characteristic of failing to see the bigger picture in pursuit of short-term goals?”

For over two decades, scientists, scholars and artists have understood that reinforcing these unfounded conceptions is very dangerous. The idea that we are the most intelligent species has led us here. So, can the tools of the master ever dismantle the master’s house?

Our hubris has reduced the natural world to an object to study, a resource to exploit or a recreational pastime. Animals and plants are intelligent in complex ways that we are just beginning to discover and understand. We need to engage in a more radical and long-term reconsideration of our relationship with nature or our efforts will never amount to more than a temporary patch. We need to reeducate ourselves. To understand and value the importance of biodiversity in nature can also teach us to value human diversity. The positive potential at stake is enormous.

Hopefully, we will be able to look back at COP26 as an important step toward a healthier planet. But the path to a more sustainable future is equally important, and it begins by giving up the climate rhetoric. It starts with a new language we need to craft together: a language centered around nature, not us. A language of compassion, accountability and empathy.

Giovanni Aloi is a professor at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and editor of Antennae: The Journal of Nature in Visual Culture and the University of Minnesota Press series “Art after Nature.” ©2021 Chicago Tribune. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

