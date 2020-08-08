Column: The legacy of Clyde Mayfield

A few years ago, when his health was in decline, Clyde Mayfield asked me to give his eulogy. Given the COVID restrictions in this world without large gatherings, here is my written tribute to my good friend, colleague, mentor and fellow sojourner.

Clyde was not one to seek the limelight. He was not famous beyond the Quad Cities. Yet everyone in town seemed to know Clyde Mayfield. In fact, the joke we shared many times was that he was "related" to just about everyone in town — regardless of race, creed or color. He had more "cousins" than most people have acquaintances.

The way Clyde developed these relationships is a lesson for all of us. Clyde took the time to listen to people’s stories and to accompany them on their journey. Trained in community organizing with Barack Obama in the 1980s, Clyde learned to be intentional about developing community ties and leading social change.

If there was a just cause, Clyde was there: schools, parenting, civil rights, jobs, healthy food, housing, hunger, homelessness. His biggest cause was kids. Clyde spent countless hours serving as a coach, mentor and role model, improving the lives of literally thousands of kids. He was passionate about developing the capacity of every child.