Column: The legacy of Clyde Mayfield

A few years ago, when his health was in decline, Clyde Mayfield asked me to give his eulogy. Given the COVID restrictions in this world without large gatherings, here is my written tribute to my good friend, colleague, mentor and fellow sojourner.
Clyde was not one to seek the limelight. He was not famous beyond the Quad Cities. Yet everyone in town seemed to know Clyde Mayfield. In fact, the joke we shared many times was that he was "related" to just about everyone in town — regardless of race, creed or color. He had more "cousins" than most people have acquaintances.
The way Clyde developed these relationships is a lesson for all of us. Clyde took the time to listen to people’s stories and to accompany them on their journey. Trained in community organizing with Barack Obama in the 1980s, Clyde learned to be intentional about developing community ties and leading social change.
If there was a just cause, Clyde was there: schools, parenting, civil rights, jobs, healthy food, housing, hunger, homelessness. His biggest cause was kids. Clyde spent countless hours serving as a coach, mentor and role model, improving the lives of literally thousands of kids. He was passionate about developing the capacity of every child.
Clyde’s vision was that we parent, teach and challenge our children to become all they can be. He saw education as the key to ending the cycle of poverty and hopelessness. He saw every child as a gift from God who could become great. He served on the school board because he wanted every child to be afforded the opportunity to read, write and achieve their full potential.
Look, Clyde would be the last person who would want to be portrayed as a saint. He was humble enough to admit his faults. He was notoriously late for meetings — usually because he was so involved in a conversation that he lost track of time. He might forget someone’s name — but he remembered the face and the story behind it. He focused on what is important — people — and not what was urgent to everyone else.
Clyde is leaving us at a key moment in the struggle for justice. His work is left undone. His hope is that his thousands of "cousins" (all who knew him) will continue the cause that can be summed up with these words from Martin Luther King: "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."
My heart goes out to Clyde’s wife, Julie, and their six children. Clyde was very aware that he is turning over his legacy to his own kids, and to all of us, you and me, whose lives he touched. He would want us to spring into action, knowing that he is still with us in spirit. Now it’s up to the rest of us, all of his "cousins". We will miss you, Clyde, and we will carry on.
Dan Ebener, of Davenport, has been a friend, colleague and "cousin" of Clyde Mayfield for almost 50 years.
