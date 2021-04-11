Column: The magic, and toil, of writing

On rare occasions, one does find magic in writing. Suddenly, the words flow easily and apt turns of phrase come like a blessing. Re-reading and proofing such efforts is done with a sense of wonder: where did this come from? It doesn’t happen often, but frequently enough to keep me looking for another miracle.

The shift from an IBM Correcting Selectric II to an early Apple computer was traumatic, but also somewhat magical. When, a few hours before deadline, the Selectric died, I hurriedly learned how to use the computer. The ease with which one could correct copy, shift paragraphs around, and change type, eliminated using white-out or having to begin afresh. The typewriter was repaired but never used again.

When the internet made it possible to email copy, rather than deliver it in person, everything about the process lightened — except for choosing a topic and deciding how to deal with it. My son Steve gave me an application which allowed me to speak my thoughts, which would immediately be translated into type. I never installed it. It felt like cheating.