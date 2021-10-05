Column: The magic hour of autumn

The French philosopher and author Albert Camus (1913-1960) observed, "Autumn is a second spring where every leaf is a flower." He was right about that.
In Anne of Green Gables, a novel by Canadian author L.M. Montgomery published in 1908, the title character observes, "I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers." So am I.
During my year of exile in Montana teaching online because of the pandemic, I greatly missed being on campus and experiencing the beauty of autumn. While in Montana, I called up on my computer autumn photos that I had taken on campus in previous years and looked at them wistfully and with nostalgia.
Now I am back on campus, teaching in-person in the classroom and experiencing first-hand the glorious beauty of autumn. It is good to be back.
It is still early autumn here in the Quad-Cities. The leaves on some of the trees and bushes have started to change colors – some red, some yellow, and some orange. The leaves on other trees are still green, as are the lawns on campus and elsewhere.
As the great French impressionist Claude Monet (1840-1926) knew so well, the juxtaposition of complementary colors – colors such as red and green – is particularly vibrant.
What we are currently witnessing is only the beginning. It will not be long until entire trees turn red, orange, yellow and gold as Mother Nature paints a breathtaking landscape with broad brushstrokes of color. Orange is a particularly powerful color. When leaves of orange are viewed against the deep blue of the autumn sky on a sunny day, we are once again treated to a spectacular display of complementary colors.
These are busy days for squirrels and chipmunks. They know that they need to store food for the winter if they are to make it through the coming days of little daylight and much darkness, days when the temperature will be much colder. And so they scurry around gathering acorns and other edible items to store in hidden caches for winter use. (Tree squirrels and chipmunks do not hibernate; while they are less active and sleep a lot during the winter, they awaken from time to time to refuel.)
Sometimes squirrels and chipmunks forget where their hidden caches of food are located. When spring comes, these forgotten acorns sprout and in time grow into new oak trees, part of Mother Nature’s way of replenishing life.
Though some of us wish it were otherwise, October does not last forever. Canada geese are already making their way south to get to warmer places before the cold of winter arrives. By the end of October, most of the leaves will have fallen from deciduous trees, fluttering to the ground as they leave the trees that nurtured them.
When the leaves land on the ground, they provide homeowners with opportunities for building strength of character by raking or blowing the fallen leaves into piles to be taken to backyard compost piles, or bagged to be picked up by the city. They also provide wonderful opportunities for playful dogs to jump on the piles of leaves and scatter them, to the dismay of those who raked them into piles.
In but a few days, the glorious days of autumn will become memories – memories shrouded with wistfulness and a touch of nostalgia. Yes, winter has its own beauties. Spring has its own spectacular palette of spectacular colors. But nothing can match the glorious beauty of autumn.
Victoria Erickson, who describes herself as "an author, a dreamer, and a poet," observes, "If a year was tucked inside of a clock, then autumn would be the magic hour."
She is right about that.
Dan Lee, a regular columnist, is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana; danlee@augustana.edu.