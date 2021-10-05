Column: The magic hour of autumn

These are busy days for squirrels and chipmunks. They know that they need to store food for the winter if they are to make it through the coming days of little daylight and much darkness, days when the temperature will be much colder. And so they scurry around gathering acorns and other edible items to store in hidden caches for winter use. (Tree squirrels and chipmunks do not hibernate; while they are less active and sleep a lot during the winter, they awaken from time to time to refuel.)

Sometimes squirrels and chipmunks forget where their hidden caches of food are located. When spring comes, these forgotten acorns sprout and in time grow into new oak trees, part of Mother Nature’s way of replenishing life.

Though some of us wish it were otherwise, October does not last forever. Canada geese are already making their way south to get to warmer places before the cold of winter arrives. By the end of October, most of the leaves will have fallen from deciduous trees, fluttering to the ground as they leave the trees that nurtured them.