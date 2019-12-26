Column: The magic of Christmas

'Twas the night after Christmas and all through the house not a creature was stirring, it was quiet as a mouse. The stockings were empty, the space under the tree bare. The eggnog was gone and cookie crumbs were everywhere.
Sitting in the silent, tree-lit room provided an opportunity to reflect upon the festivities. Calm replaced chaos and stillness replaced bustling, but the glow of the season remains. The spirit of Christmas lingers in the house and in my heart.
Loved ones gathered together at parties and dinners. Our tables were filled with favorite, traditional fare and family favorite stories. The stories never seem to change with the re-telling. Tales told at my family gatherings usually include the time my siblings and I got in trouble for demanding popcorn immediately following a holiday dinner. Forty years later, it is inevitable that one of us will holler "popcorn" while we still have dessert in front of us. Sometimes it is just a word or two that will cause a fit of giggles; "gold couch" does the trick. Little ones are aghast when they hear that our parakeet died because it flew out the front door one frigid New Year’s Eve. The spunk of our family is revealed in the story of my two brothers wagering a bet and the loser following through on the ridiculous feat he agreed to complete.
These oft-told tales are threads woven together to create our family history. The nefarious tales seem to be recited most often and produce much laughter, but they are held tightly next to the threads containing sweet stories. The variety of stories teaches the next generations about the characteristics of their families. The stories reveal stubbornness, perseverance, humor, forgiveness, creativity, compassion, and loyalty; and they keep our history alive. The re-telling keeps our lost loved ones alive and introduces them to descendants who are new to the family.
A Christmas doesn’t pass without the mention of a family member who brought a weather-stranded stranger home with her from an airport. Once laughing about the events surrounding this incident subsides we see the humanity, the goodness, the spirit, the "magic of Christmas" in her act of rescue.
Currently an online viral video shows a woman in hysterics as she tries to tell why she hugged a total stranger while exclaiming how much she loved humanity and the magic of Christmas. Her story is hilarious because it is so relatable and could have easily happened to many of us, but it also shows how we get caught up in the magic of Christmas and our love for humanity.
Many times in my life I have been the recipient of incredible generosity being heaped upon me. I know what it feels like to have humanity love on me and support me. This holiday season I had several opportunities to witness others being blessed by the generosity of humanity. The first few times moved me greatly. Being able to see the connectedness experienced between the giver and the recipient made me want to see it happen more often, so I opened my eyes. I watched what the magic of Christmas was doing around me. I witnessed kindness, trust, generosity, and best of all, acceptance in all of my everyday places. The magic of Christmas was being carried out in parking lots, check out lines, restaurants, grocery stores, and schools.
My reflections are not elicited solely by the glow of the tree lights, but also by the glow brought on by humanity in action all around me. I know those actions will continue into the 2020’s. My New Year’s resolution is to heap kindness, trust, and acceptance on everyone, starting with myself.
Anne VandeMoortel is a Moline school nurse, blogger, grandmother of five, Prader-Willi mother, serial hobbyist, and collector of people and their stories.