Column: The magic of Christmas

A Christmas doesn’t pass without the mention of a family member who brought a weather-stranded stranger home with her from an airport. Once laughing about the events surrounding this incident subsides we see the humanity, the goodness, the spirit, the "magic of Christmas" in her act of rescue.

Currently an online viral video shows a woman in hysterics as she tries to tell why she hugged a total stranger while exclaiming how much she loved humanity and the magic of Christmas. Her story is hilarious because it is so relatable and could have easily happened to many of us, but it also shows how we get caught up in the magic of Christmas and our love for humanity.

Many times in my life I have been the recipient of incredible generosity being heaped upon me. I know what it feels like to have humanity love on me and support me. This holiday season I had several opportunities to witness others being blessed by the generosity of humanity. The first few times moved me greatly. Being able to see the connectedness experienced between the giver and the recipient made me want to see it happen more often, so I opened my eyes. I watched what the magic of Christmas was doing around me. I witnessed kindness, trust, generosity, and best of all, acceptance in all of my everyday places. The magic of Christmas was being carried out in parking lots, check out lines, restaurants, grocery stores, and schools.

My reflections are not elicited solely by the glow of the tree lights, but also by the glow brought on by humanity in action all around me. I know those actions will continue into the 2020’s. My New Year’s resolution is to heap kindness, trust, and acceptance on everyone, starting with myself.

Anne VandeMoortel is a Moline school nurse, blogger, grandmother of five, Prader-Willi mother, serial hobbyist, and collector of people and their stories.

