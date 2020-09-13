Column: The need for water

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Every hole of the chain link fence had a small bird perched in it with beaks open in anticipation of a drink. It was one of the endless scorching hot, dry days last month, and I was in my brother’s pool when I noticed the birds in the fence. It would have looked like a scene from "The Birds" if they weren’t so small and pitifully parched.

My brother said they come and thirstily watch the pool as if there is no other water available for miles. He wondered why they would be so thirsty when just over the hill behind his house is the pond at Prospect Park. Do they not fly over and see the pond? Why are they so thirsty? I know some birds can’t see still water; but the pond has aerators so I think they should know water is present. I splashed water onto the pool deck. The relieved birds quickly swooped down to lap it up. My brother said that is what he had been doing all week so the birds could have a drink.