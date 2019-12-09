Column: The odd couple is back again

Both Madigan's 13th Ward and his 22nd House District are majority Latinx. He has the "regular" vote already sewn up, of course, so his big favors for the progressive Latino pol Garcia prevent any significant challenge to his local power and influence, and even to some extent his statewide influence, from his left flank.

This alliance also helps Madigan deal with the anger from some northwest side Latinos allied with former Rep. Luis Arroyo (D-Chicago), who appointed Eva-Dina Delgado to Arroyo's seat after Arroyo was arrested by the feds and resigned, despite local support for another candidate from the party's left wing, Nidia Carranza. The appointment was against Madigan's wishes. The pols have threatened a federal civil rights lawsuit if Madigan follows through on his threat to challenge Rep. Delgado's qualifications and ejects her from his chamber.

One of those politicians, Sen. Iris Martinez (D-Chicago), has called on Madigan to resign his state party leadership unless he explains his involvement with his former consigliere Mike McClain's secret bid to funnel money to Kevin Quinn after Quinn, the brother of Madigan's alderman, was accused of sexual harassment.