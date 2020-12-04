Column: The only option to count all the votes

On December 2, the Rita Hart for Congress Campaign announced that it would appeal the results of Iowa’s Second Congressional District election to the U.S. House of Representatives, as provided by the U.S. Constitution and federal statute. The election contest between Hart and Mariannette Miller-Meeks is one of the closest federal races in the country and in the state of Iowa in the last 100 years.
From election night on November 3 through today, Rita Hart and her campaign have taken the position that all legal votes must be counted in order to determine the winner of the election. As of today, that still has not happened for a variety of reasons.
We know that there were glitches in multiple counties in the initial count of votes after the election and that some votes were not counted. Under Iowa law, the recount process that just concluded was not allowed to count or consider any ballots not included in the original election count.
The recount process was hampered further by inconsistent processes across the 24 counties of the district. Some counties did complete hand recounts, some counties did complete machine recounts, and at least Scott County did a hybrid version of both at the initial request of the Miller-Meeks representative. Interestingly, the Miller-Meeks campaign now claims that such a hybrid approach is not allowed. Jasper County apparently did at least two partial machine recounts which came up with two different results.
The Hart campaign had three choices. It could accept a result that did not count all legal votes, which is where we currently are. The campaign could have filed for review in the state judicial system that has no pre-established procedure and is required to rule on the challenge by December 8. That timeline guarantees that all legal votes (approximately 400,000) could not be counted. After all, if the 72 members of the recount boards could not do that in the time they had for the recount, then the five members of a judicial panel could not do it in less than a week.
The final option was to seek review in the House of Representatives. Only this option allows a possibility for all legal votes to be counted.
The foundation of our democratic republic is the ballot box and the promise that all legal votes be counted to determine the winner of an election. No election is perfect just as no human endeavor is perfect. But when an election is as close as this election is, every Iowan, every American, should want every legal vote to be counted. That is patriotism by definition.
Gary D. McKenrick, of Low Moor, is co-chair of the Hart for Congress Campaign Committee.
