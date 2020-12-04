Column: The only option to count all the votes

The Hart campaign had three choices. It could accept a result that did not count all legal votes, which is where we currently are. The campaign could have filed for review in the state judicial system that has no pre-established procedure and is required to rule on the challenge by December 8. That timeline guarantees that all legal votes (approximately 400,000) could not be counted. After all, if the 72 members of the recount boards could not do that in the time they had for the recount, then the five members of a judicial panel could not do it in less than a week.