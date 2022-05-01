Column: The opera singer with Iowa roots

Trying to bring some coherence into my disordered life, I was poking into some boxes which had long been gathering dust in a room cluttered with such things, when I chanced upon a great treasure: a collection of private recordings given me some years ago by the late Jean Nobis.

That was her Davenport name. In the opera world, she was Margherita Roberti, a soprano of great power and versatility who had performed on three continents, but was best known for the 17 seasons she sang in Italy. The recordings were of her live performances and cover a staggering range of roles. She seems to have been featured in almost all of Verdi’s operas.

The gift came shortly before she left the Quad Cities to spend retirement in California where she died a little over a year ago. Finding it started me down one of those “memory lane” trips that enrich my sedentary life. It brought back the four-hour broadcasts we produced to raise money for WVIK. It was during one of those sessions that she uttered an unforgettable assessment of one of her colleagues:

“He was a dear man; but he never changed his underwear!”

At a loss for a rejoinder, I played an aria recorded by Franco Corelli, the gentleman under discussion, thinking “That’s the kind of information you don’t get in the Victor Book of Opera.” But it was a sample of the intimate stories and straightforward answers that made our broadcasts so much fun.

During one program in 1993, I mentioned that Boris Christoff had died. Her immediate reaction was “Good!” When I accused her of being harsh, she replied, “Well, he was a terrible man.” She then told of a performance in which the two them were on stage together. He had his back to the audience and was making faces, talking to her, working to disrupt her singing.

I agreed that that was unprofessional behavior, but she then explained how she had gotten back at him in the next act. I don’t recall the details, but it became clear that you don’t mess with Margherita.

Those behind-the-scenes comments of her life in Italy came about when the station was carrying opera broadcasts every Saturday afternoon. On our twice-yearly fund drives, we substituted “Ain’t Opera Grand?” four hours of arias and scenes from popular works with conversation in between.

It was during those radio chats that I discovered our association went back some 70 years. She was Margaret Jean Roberts, the young woman who came to Muscatine’s KWPC studios on occasion to practice during the two years I worked there. She was the star of a concert performance of “La Boheme” with the Tri-City Symphony in 1973 when I was drafted as an extra bass in the chorus. I was so deep in the group I couldn’t even see the soloists, much less identify them.

So it was as a stranger that I first presumed to call Margherita and ask her to help me raise funds. It was our “Ain’t Opera Grand?” broadcasts that cemented the friendship. She talked of the work and persistence it took to make your way in opera. Luck was a factor, too. She was picked as the focus of a CBS documentary of a young American breaking into Italian opera. I saw “In Bocca al Lupo” when it was aired without knowing who she was. She gave me a DVD of the show which I have often watched since.

She mentioned another young American soprano about whom she heard such enthusiastic praise that she traveled to a provincial house in the north to hear her. Afterward, she went backstage to tell the woman that she had a bright future ahead of her.

“She said that she was going back to the states. The competition was too intense and her money was running out.” Margherita was lucky enough to get a role at La Scala to replace a famous soprano. The odds were against her, but she scored a hit and her career was made.

She had stood “in bocca al lupo” and won over those uncompromising attendees in the cheap seats. They were the ordinary citizens who jammed the galleries and were quick to let singers know exactly what they thought of their performance. Being “in the mouth of the wolf” was to subject yourself to their judgment. And she won them over.

Margherita had the kind of voice they loved. She had the volume and projection to let them hear every note - and she got them right. They called her “La Gigante” because her height often left her half a head taller than the usually short tenors who were most popular in Italy.

Opera is a punishing art form. You must act and sing convincingly, letting your emotions color your performance, but never losing breath control and all the carefully-practiced means by which you form each consonant, float each vowel, and stay in time and on pitch. I tried it for a few years with little success but with a deep appreciation of just how hard it is.

I think of Margherita every time a soprano shows up on the St. Ambrose cable program “Classical Arts Showcase." It reminds me of a friend who could stand with the best of them; one who never forgot her Iowa roots, and took time twice a year to gossip with me for a worthy cause.

In opera, in family, in friendship, she was truly “La Gigante. I have the recordings and memories to prove it.

