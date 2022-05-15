Column: The pandemic isn't over just yet

It’s a good time to remind everyone that the pandemic has not ended. I hope the warm weather will push us all outside and blunt current trends in the metro area. It is not clear that will be the case, but one can hope. Here is the epidemic curve through May 10.

Cases are rising pretty clearly, as they are all over the upper Midwest and most of the U.S. Hospital admissions with COVID-19 are a lagging indicator, but they too are rising somewhat, despite the generally mild course among folks with “up-to-date” vaccination (e.g., three doses of an mRNA vaccine).

The numbers are not nearly as scary as in January, but three things recommend caution. First, we are not counting cases completely, especially because positive home tests are not reported. Various estimates of the undercount are being made, but my suspicion is that it is in the range of three or four-fold. Second, people with mild or no symptoms may not avail themselves of testing. Third, people with mild, and especially asymptomatic, infections can transmit to those who are at risk for bad outcomes — lost wages, severe symptoms, hospitalization, ICU stays, death and long COVID —that are especially likely in the close confines of the home and in crowded indoor spaces.

SARS-CoV-2 continues to evolve, and subvariants of Omicron are becoming dominant, the specific strain varying by geography and time. They are more transmissible than the original from December and January, but are not yet known to cause more serious illness or to more effectively evade the protection against severe illness afforded by up-to-date immunization status seen with the original Omicron. Also, effective medicines are becoming more accessible for folks with high risk infections.

What does the evolving “surge” suggest for our behavior? This is what I am doing as a septuagenarian with at least one other comorbidity. On a daily and weekly basis, I get inquiries about how to do these things and these are my answers. They are calibrated to both the risks of COVID and to risk tolerance, always remembering that I may not get sick if infected, but the infection I transmit may kill someone else.

1. Up-to-date vaccination is the best way to protect myself, my family, my contacts and the capacity of the healthcare system.

2. I am avoiding indoor venues where I am not confident of high immunization rates. For example, I do not mask at ImpactLife Blood Services where vaccination was mandated and spacing is convenient; I assiduously avoid indoor retail venues where masking is not required.

3. When I must enter indoor public spaces, I am masked and distance as much as possible, for example by avoiding peak hours.

4. I would not use public transport or an airline in the absence of a mask requirement. While I may be masked, the evidence tells us that a substantial portion of the value of these barriers is as source control. (As I have said in the past, even absent mandated masking, protecting those around you is just good manners.)

5. When planning or attending events, I am pushing the remote option as much as possible and suggesting that outdoor meetings should be considered.

6. I am asking whether now or later is time to consider a fourth dose of vaccine given that so far the evidence suggests that protection from bad outcomes appears to extend to and beyond the six months since my third shot. This decision would ideally be reached with a health care provider versed in the data and familiar with the details of one’s health and who understands your risk tolerance.

The decisions you make should recognize everyone’s right to be protected from predictable injury and minimize inequality, even when respecting individual autonomy. Widespread mask use in appropriate settings has protected others and mitigated the social and economic burden of COVID, and will continue to do so, especially when more dangerous variants spread.

Dr. Louis M. Katz is an infectious disease physician and medical director of the Scott County Health Department. His opinions are his and do not necessarily reflect those of the health department.

