Column: The pandemic: Where we are now

Responding to falling rates of severe COVID and to pandemic fatigue all over the country (actually the world), political authorities are declaring COVID an endemic infection (i.e., stable rates at an “acceptable level”). They are rescinding many or most of the interventions that, along with broad immunization, have "flattened the curve" with reasonable success. This has protected critical societal activities, especially the delivery of health care. Abundant evidence tells us that with increasing vaccination and targeted non-pharmaceutical interventions (especially indoor masking where herd immunity cannot be inferred), we can do most of what we want safely. In Scott County less than 65% of eligible people have received a full primary immunization and less than half have gotten the boosters that have been so effective at preventing bad outcomes with Omicron—not enough for complacence.

Public health professionals, including this one, are cautious. Omicron is the current variant, but a gambler would get long odds betting on it to be the last. And the next may be more virulent and better able to evade the high levels of protection from serious illness currently afforded by boosted vaccination and hybrid immunity (infection coupled with vaccination).

SARS-CoV-2 is not yet endemic. Remember that Omicron is still causing more than 2,000 daily U.S. deaths among the unvaccinated and those unable to respond optimally to vaccination due to age or underlying illnesses. We have had successive spikes of infection, including the spectacular Omicron wave these past two months. Thankfully, Omicron came in the context of somewhere in the range of 70-80% population immunity from combinations of vaccination and infection. This has kept most Omicron infections and reinfections from making people seriously ill. While it may also be intrinsically less dangerous, Omicron’s sheer numbers still maxed out hospital capacity sickening the unvaccinated and those unable to respond to immunization.

Evolution of the virus continues, so there is no good reason to expect that spikes are done, nor to be confident we will get as "lucky" with future variants as we did with Omicron. A more virulent strain that evades immunity as effectively as has Omicron may take us back to the "bad old days" with dizzying speed. Effective new antiviral drugs are trickling out but are still in short supply. They are not panaceas as they are challenging to get to infected folks fast enough to be most effective. Knowledge on the need for and timing of additional boosters and reformulated vaccines is advancing, but very preliminary.

Beyond the acute effects of COVID, new research suggests that rates of clinical cardiovascular disease may have doubled in the year after even mild natural infection of U.S. veterans. We have not yet come to a good understanding of the burden that symptoms persisting for many months after even mild COVID (so called "long COVID") will impose on our quality of life, productivity and health care systems. Believing that anything but the minimal reasonably achievable level of transmission is acceptable is not responsible.

There have been many recent changes in COVID test and case reporting requirements in Iowa and across the country, so the metrics we have used throughout the pandemic are no longer an accurate picture of community burden. The availability of home tests (a good thing) that are not reported to public health and removal of the legal requirement for labs to report negative test results (at least in Iowa) makes case counts and test positive rates unreliable. In response, CDC has developed and is rolling out new surveillance measures. They integrate COVID-infected hospital admissions and the hospital resources used for COVID patients with community rates. They have been validated to estimate trends in cases several weeks into the future, which should allow proactive interventions at the local level to protect the ability to deliver critical services as the pandemic evolves. A community level ranking of low, medium or high is derived and can be tied to recommendations for mitigation strategies at the county level. The focus is on the prevention of severe illness in the most vulnerable populations. At the time of drafting this piece, Scott County has entered "low status" and the health department recommends following the CDC guidance. The new measures and a U.S. county map can be reviewed on the CDC website (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/science/community-levels.html).

An investment in persistent vigilance, i.e., exercising caution into the warm weather when people are less crowded indoors, will make many of us breathe easier (literally). The elderly and those with immune systems injured by diseases or their treatment respond less well to immunization or infection and their combination than do younger and healthier cohorts. So, they need to maintain a high level of caution that includes boosted immunization, rapid testing and treatment and reasonable use of the simple measures we have recommended throughout the pandemic (masking and distancing).

Dr. Louis Katz is medical director of the Scott County Health Department and an infectious diseases specialist. The opinions herein are his and may not reflect official positions of the health department.

