Column: The perils of jury selection

But one observation he made that seems to hold true is that the smartest person in the jury pool never gets picked.

Daniel Fultz, a criminal defense attorney for Brown, Hay and Stephens in Springfield, explained it this way, "Let’s say you have a mostly blue-collar jury and the town’s doctor somehow gets on too. You can just about bet he’ll be elected foreman and he’ll lead the other jurors to a verdict. If one person is going to choose the verdict, you might as well have the judge decide."

During my time in Texas, I got to know a young defense attorney named Robert Hirschhorn. He has gone on to be one of the top jury consultants in the nation. He picked the juries that acquitted William Kennedy Smith, Robert Durst and George Zimmerman.

The jury selection strategy in the George Floyd case would be much different than in most trials.