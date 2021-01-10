Column: The power of non-profits

A survey of the nonprofit sector in the Quad Cities, conducted by Wastyn and Associates to explore the financial and operational impacts of the pandemic on the sector released this fall, were stark but not surprising. And as I reflect on the past year and look forward, I am reminded of the power of the nonprofit sector to both respond to pressing needs and rise to meet the greatest opportunities we have in the Quad Cities region.

In my role as vice president of grantmaking and community initiatives at the Quad Cities Community Foundation and as a member of Disaster Ready Quad Cities, there are lessons that I think are critical for our community to know so that, collectively, we can continue to support our community in effective, transformative ways in 2021.

Here’s the headline: Of the 88 Quad Cities nonprofits who filled out the survey, three-quarters are still operating at or above pre-pandemic capacity — providing the same or greater services as before. That’s good news and speaks to the determination of nonprofits to fulfill their missions. However, two-thirds of responding Quad Cities nonprofits also brought in less money than usual in 2020, decreases both in fundraising and in other sources of revenue, like earned income, contracts or endowment income.