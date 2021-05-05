Column: The power of travel

In 2020, the U.S. travel industry lost half a trillion dollars in travel-related spending – 10 times the economic impact of 9/11. Those 2019 record numbers saw massive declines in 2020. A 49% reduction in domestic/international spending hit Illinois and a 34% decline in Iowa in the same indicator. And the tax receipts that are generated by the travel industry saw sharp reductions in Illinois with a 41% loss and a 28% decline in Iowa. These non-resident revenues are what is re-invested in your community to make it more livable. There is absolutely no debate that these are the very best kind of dollars a local economy can receive.

More staggering, total travel-supported jobs accounted for 65% of all U.S. jobs lost in 2020. We have significantly experienced this in the Quad-Cities, which has been heart-wrenching to see firsthand. And now that the market is opening and consumer confidence is starting to grow again, our partners in the industry cannot find people to come back to staff jobs that are available. This is a serious issue for employers because of the domino effect it has on our competitive product and destination experience. There are many variables at play here and the market will eventually course correct, but we need to address this challenge with urgency and solutions.