Column: The principal joy of the season

Carols take their name from the Greek "choraulein," a combination of words for dance and playing the flute. Such dances date from very ancient days and were normally done in a circle. The music, if not the dances themselves, traveled easily from the Mediterranean to northern Europe and thence to the New World.

You can see the distinction: hymns are sung at church services; carols are sung at parties. Of course, language changes and by now everyone understands all music of the season to be carols and carols confined solely to Christmas.

True Christmas carols fall into several categories. Nativity carols deal with the event itself and are reverent in tone; prayer carols are addressed directly to the Infant; shepherd carols describe or give voice to these legendary witnesses; lullaby and cradle-rocking carols are to lull the Infant to sleep; Mystery carols recount legends associated with Christmas.

Companion and dance carols are especially delightful (e.g. "Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella" and "Tomorrow Is My Dancing Day") as are Noels, songs in which "Noel" is sung in refrain. There are even yodeling carols, confined, as you might expect, to the Austrian Alps.