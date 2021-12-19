Column: The principal joy of the season

If you've been out shopping, you've probably heard more Christmas songs than you can stand. If you are a salesclerk, you'll likely be ready to cut Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer's throat before he takes off on Christmas Eve.
That's really too bad because some exquisitely beautiful music has been written for the Christmas season, but its exploitation as a merchandising tool can turn even "Silent Night" into torture. The best defense is somehow to block all of it out, then find a time when you can listen attentively, at peace, staring at the Christmas tree.
Notice I haven't used the word "carol" and that's for a very good reason. Not all Christmas songs are carols. There are two kinds of music composed for religious holidays: hymns and carols. Hymns tend to be pretty solemn while carols are simple and rather playful.
The first Christmas hymns were written in the 4th century, just after the feast of Christmas was established. For the next 800 years, hymns were it. Then, somewhere around the 12th or 13th centuries, vernacular songs began to be created by ordinary folks and the carol was on its way.
It's important to note that carols have been composed for almost all religious feasts. Back when the Genesius Guild was doing "Murder In the Cathedral," a play about the martyrdom of St. Thomas Becket, we found far more carols than hymns on the subject.
Carols take their name from the Greek "choraulein," a combination of words for dance and playing the flute. Such dances date from very ancient days and were normally done in a circle. The music, if not the dances themselves, traveled easily from the Mediterranean to northern Europe and thence to the New World.
You can see the distinction: hymns are sung at church services; carols are sung at parties. Of course, language changes and by now everyone understands all music of the season to be carols and carols confined solely to Christmas.
True Christmas carols fall into several categories. Nativity carols deal with the event itself and are reverent in tone; prayer carols are addressed directly to the Infant; shepherd carols describe or give voice to these legendary witnesses; lullaby and cradle-rocking carols are to lull the Infant to sleep; Mystery carols recount legends associated with Christmas.
Companion and dance carols are especially delightful (e.g. "Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella" and "Tomorrow Is My Dancing Day") as are Noels, songs in which "Noel" is sung in refrain. There are even yodeling carols, confined, as you might expect, to the Austrian Alps.
If you'd like to hear some splendid Christmas hymns, a quartet of women known as the Anonymous 4 have recorded such music. "A Star In the East” is a program of Medieval Music from Hungary, but its Latin melodies would have been at home in any European cathedral between the 12th and 16th centuries. "On Yoolis Night" is another medieval collection, this one combining hymns and carols, a distinction that none but scholars would bother with. One of the selections, "I Saw a Swete Semly Sight" is the earliest known English carol.
This is haunting, other-worldly music, sounds that remove one to another, earlier time. One might term it incense for the ear, for it is of a sweet and sacred character.
If you have roughly an hour to spare and would like to enjoy a work that is both deeply affecting and exhilarating, look no further than Ralph (pronounced "Rafe") Vaughan Williams' "Hodie." Vaughan Williams wrote this in his 80th year, but it sounds as if it came from his teens. It will certainly be played on WVIK, but you ought to have this one in your home.
There is also a work by a British composer named Hely-Hutchinson, "A Carol Symphony," which is an instrumental interweaving of familiar Christmas tunes. Arthur Honegger's "Christmas Cantata” begins in the darkness of despair, but rises to glowing beauty. And, of course, Handel's "Messiah," which is more directly concerned with Easter than with Christmas, but is splendid, affecting music.
Among many classical creations for the Christmas season, none is more directly appealing than Gian Carlo Menotti's "Amahl and the Night Visitors." If at all possible, experience this masterpiece in a live performance. If you are content with sounds only, find the original, 1951 cast recording on Victor (or BMG or whatever the label is called now). It remains the best recorded version.
There are endless compilations of carols and popular Christmas music on the market and making choices among them is almost pointless. If the musicians involved are good, the music will not disappoint.
One of my favorites is "We Wish You A Merry Christmas" featuring John Williams and the Boston Pops, on the Philips label. What makes this collection special is cut number three: "A Christmas Greeting." This is an arrangement of carols composed by Alfred Burt. Burt was a trumpeter who wrote music to fit little poems by his father, a minister. He sent them as Christmas cards to relatives and friends. They are beginning to circulate among standard works and will soon become standards themselves.
The point of all this is to urge you not to pass over this music or permit it to become routine. There is more Christmas music than you will ever have time to hear, but however much of it you encounter, try to really hear it — away from the mall, away from office hallways.
Give it a chance. In the right setting, without distraction, you will find it, perhaps, the principal joy of this holiday season.
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.