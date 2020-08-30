Column: The problems besieging us

If you think it is hard to manage slowing down infections when opening businesses and schools pump it up, imagine how difficult it will be to put a stop to global warming. We may well be beyond the point of no return. Even if we shut down all carbon and methane emissions tomorrow, the seas will still rise some two feet by the end of the century. And continue rising. The last time we had this much carbon in the air, humans didn’t exist and the oceans were over 60 feet higher.

With those two problems tensing everyone up, how simple will it be to break down the caste systems of race and privilege that poison our lives? We can’t do anything if we’re busy doing battle with each other. If we can’t move together, we’ll not move at all.

And don’t tell me we’re in great economic shape because the stock market is at an all-time high. It’s like a free-floating balloon, soaring over the agonies swirling beneath, supported by the Fed for the further enrichment of a few who already have amassed too much at the expense of the many.