Column: The problems besieging us

Life is often unfair, even for a president.
Just as Donald J. Trump was poised to cap off a carefully-wrought alternate version of the last four years, Hurricane Laura slammed into East Texas, pushing a wall of water ahead of it, carving a path of heavy wind and torrential rain deep into the country.
What do do? Bring the reality program to a halt to address our southern citizens’ immediate needs or finish the show? The answer never was in doubt.
Just think of what a dramatic reversal might have done. If he had decided to cancel his Thursday speech in order to take personal command of the hurricane emergency, Trump might have erased the memory of his refusal to do the like for the pandemic. Not a true equivalent, but he could make it sound as if it were.
You can understand the situation. After such a splendid build-up it simply wouldn’t do not to step into a carefully focused spotlight; to give a stirring call to arms as the campaign moves into high gear. After all, he has people to take care of these things, hasn’t he? Well, not really.
I agree that it isn’t fair to have so many problems pile up while all your attention is directed to the only thing that really counts: winning re-election. But life is like that. It’s when you aspire beyond your ability that things can go spinning out of control.
In truth, we seem to have lucked into a perfect trifecta: climate change asserting itself in wind, water and fire; a disease which is slipping beyond control; and a centuries-old pattern of racial injustice suddenly crying out for resolution. I doubt that even an effective leader like FDR would be up to the task.
The question runs deeper than whether or not Trump is granted a four-year license to do whatever he wants. That’s a grim prospect, I grant. What makes it scary is that he doesn’t have anyone around him whose competence extends beyond blind loyalty.
Joe Biden will be able to command a solid cabinet of experienced professionals to get right to work, but the problem is, where to start? What goes first? We lost the chance to stop the virus with a complete shutdown. The vaccines in prospect haven’t been tested. Remember that the Salk polio vaccine, though thoroughly tested, was halted when one of the firms producing it turned out a contaminated batch that did serious damage before it was caught and recalled.
The over-eager rush to "get back to normal" gave the virus an opportunity to extend itself. What washed ashore in California and (principally) in New York was given time to flood the country, going south, now sloshing back into the Midwest. How do we deal with this as we wait for a vaccine to be proven effective and then produced on a massive scale?
If you think it is hard to manage slowing down infections when opening businesses and schools pump it up, imagine how difficult it will be to put a stop to global warming. We may well be beyond the point of no return. Even if we shut down all carbon and methane emissions tomorrow, the seas will still rise some two feet by the end of the century. And continue rising. The last time we had this much carbon in the air, humans didn’t exist and the oceans were over 60 feet higher.
With those two problems tensing everyone up, how simple will it be to break down the caste systems of race and privilege that poison our lives? We can’t do anything if we’re busy doing battle with each other. If we can’t move together, we’ll not move at all.
And don’t tell me we’re in great economic shape because the stock market is at an all-time high. It’s like a free-floating balloon, soaring over the agonies swirling beneath, supported by the Fed for the further enrichment of a few who already have amassed too much at the expense of the many.
Put all that together and an astute thinker might reason that a democracy isn’t the mechanism we need to manage it all. We need a strong man to take control. There are historic precedents for that argument; all of which ended rather badly. Even if you buy the argument, remember the stipulation is a strong man. It certainly hasn’t worked with the weak one currently in office.
So, as school openings aren’t faring better than bar openings, as the fires rage out west, as the weather veers from drought to flood, and we desperately try to calm down and treat each other humanely, we are asked to vote. And that’s in spite of some states working to prevent the "wrong" people from doing so.
In spite of it all, we must vote — and I mean all of us. If any are barred from the polls, then our democratic republic may not be worth saving. And the problems which besiege us can have their way.
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.
