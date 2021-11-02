Column: The Quad-Cities needs more affordable housing

Let’s turn the question around: what would it mean for that same family to be stably housed? How would that benefit their kids’ ability to perform in school? What would that mean for the adults’ ability to be employed at a job they enjoy and can reliably get to? Now, zoom back out: what would it mean to the Quad Cities for 6,645 more households in our community to have that stability?

Access to safe, decent, and affordable housing is the foundation of every other opportunity a person can pursue and every other thing they can achieve. In the big picture, this means that an affordable housing crisis — with the stresses it puts on individuals and families and the strains it puts on our systems of law enforcement, our schools, and our hospitals — limits what we can accomplish as a community. As long as a significant number of people in the Quad Cities lack stable housing, we won’t be able to make the advances we’d like to see in everything from education to arts and culture to healthcare.