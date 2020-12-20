Column: The Quad-City advantage in Africa

It seems overwhelming at first. While Africa’s agricultural sector offers significant opportunities to Quad-City businesses, many U.S. companies initially conclude that maybe it is more trouble than it is worth. Which of the continent’s 54 countries offer the best market potential? What is the state of the regulatory environment? Who are trustworthy local partners? If you don’t know where to start, why even try?

Last month, I convened several Illinois- and Iowa-based businesses, African agricultural companies, and U.S. government representatives from the Prosper Africa initiative to talk about the prospects for greater trade and investment between the United States and African countries. From the discussion, two points were crystal clear: The Quad Cities have real opportunities in Africa and the U.S. government is ready to help.

The African agricultural market is growing by leaps and bounds. It accounts for over 20 percent of the region’s GDP and employs over 60 percent of the African workforce. With the world’s fastest growing population, food production is projected to increase by 60 percent by 2050. The Quad Cities, with its reputation for agriculture innovation, is well-positioned to capitalize on the region’s investment requirements, such as fertilizer and hybrid seeds, as well as its infrastructure needs, including irrigation, storage, transportation, and electricity.