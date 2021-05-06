Column: The real choice in Washington, D.C.

But get this: What Biden is proposing now, while an expansion of government’s role in our society, is a plan that doesn’t purposely shove the cost onto our kids and grandkids the way all those other plans did. It tries to raise the revenue to pay for it – with taxes on corporations and the well-off.

Sure, there are arguments about whether Biden was straight about who it would affect. Was it families or individuals making $400,000 or more? (That seems to be one of the latest snits in Washington, D.C. But, ask yourself this: Are you in either of those categories?)

Yeah, I'm not either.

We also could argue about whether raising taxes on the rich for this spending is fair, but that's not an argument congressional Republicans want. Which is why you see them complaining about the debt. But know this: Their concern isn’t really about the debt. Because if Republicans again take control of Congress and the White House, they won’t do anything to tackle the debt. (Putting out press releases touting phony reports about "wasteful spending" in some obscure part of the federal budget doesn't count.)