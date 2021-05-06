Column: The real choice in Washington, D.C.

You could set your watch by it. When a Democrat gets elected president, Republicans worry about the debt.
Such is the way with the party’s approach to President Joe Biden’s jobs/infrastructure and family plans. The first plan is about a $2 trillion investment; the second is a plan to devote $1.8 trillion to such things as child care subsidies, making community college free and providing for paid medical and family leave.
These are big expenditures, no doubt. And they come at a time of record spending to shore up the economy in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Wall Street Journal, the U.S. public debt is scheduled to hit 102% of Gross Domestic Product later this year. "It would be the highest debt-to-GDP ratio since 1946, according to the Congressional Budget Office," the Journal reported.
There are some on the left who no longer worry about the debt. I’m not one of them. I worried about it in 1984 when Democratic presidential nominee Walter Mondale warned about runaway deficits during the Reagan era and promised to raise taxes to get it under control. (He lost 49 states.)
Same goes when Republicans passed the debt-backed prescription drug benefit under Medicare in 2003. Ditto, when the GOP passed a big tax cut during the George W. Bush presidency; and again, when they approved a $1.9 trillion tax cut during the Donald Trump presidency; also, when they, along with a lot of Democrats, financed two big wars on the backs of future generations.
But get this: What Biden is proposing now, while an expansion of government’s role in our society, is a plan that doesn’t purposely shove the cost onto our kids and grandkids the way all those other plans did. It tries to raise the revenue to pay for it – with taxes on corporations and the well-off.
Sure, there are arguments about whether Biden was straight about who it would affect. Was it families or individuals making $400,000 or more? (That seems to be one of the latest snits in Washington, D.C. But, ask yourself this: Are you in either of those categories?)
Yeah, I'm not either.
We also could argue about whether raising taxes on the rich for this spending is fair, but that's not an argument congressional Republicans want. Which is why you see them complaining about the debt. But know this: Their concern isn’t really about the debt. Because if Republicans again take control of Congress and the White House, they won’t do anything to tackle the debt. (Putting out press releases touting phony reports about "wasteful spending" in some obscure part of the federal budget doesn't count.)
We know this because they haven't done it in the past. What they'll probably do is add to the debt. We know this because that is what they have usually done in the past, often with massive tax cuts whose proceeds mostly flow to the wealthy.
In other words, the choice we face now isn’t a spending spree aimed at shoring up the American family versus the debt. It’s a tax-financed spending plan aimed at shoring up the average American family versus future debt-financed tax cuts decidedly not aimed at the average American family.
I suppose it's possible Republicans could try to save money by making a run at Medicaid, which is largely used by poor people and those with disabilities. But they probably won’t touch Medicare or Social Security, the big health care and retirement programs.
They won’t cut defense spending, either, which leaves less than 15% of the budget to play with (stuff like education, farmers and infrastructure.) And even if they break with past practice and try to reduce spending in some of those areas, their success will be limited. (People like spending on roads, education and farmers; the latter is especially true with Midwest lawmakers in both parties.)
So, yes, it’s fashionable for the right to worry about the debt these days. And it's true the left doesn't do a lot of that any more. They learned the Mondale lesson. Or maybe, like many Republicans, they now believe in a free lunch, too. But here's another truth: Electing Republicans in Washington, D.C., won’t make a dent in the debt. Because if they’re elected, they’ll ship that money off to where they usually do.
That's the real choice we face.
Ed Tibbetts is editorial page editor of the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus.