I love retirement, and one thing on my bucket list was to visit Youngest Daughter in Oregon for a whole month. The other part was to spend a week on the Oregon coast at our favorite writer’s getaway, Sylvia Beach Hotel.
Youngest Daughter bid on an auction basket at the Willamette Writers’ Conference and gave me two nights at Sylvia, so I was ready to some checking off that bucket list.
I was glad to flee the snows of Illinois for the west coast – and not just because of the weather; I had a goal in mind.
There are supposed to be agates, a type of multicolored rock, on the Oregon beaches. There is even an Agate Beach. Art Friend honeymooned by Agate Beach, and I was determined to get her an agate. Fly Fishing Friend has found them from all over the U.S. and made it sound like I could do it easily. I’m still looking.
Getting the proper beach attire was an adventure in itself. For those who don’t know about Oregon beaches, it is cold in November. The wind is blowing very, very hard. Thank goodness First Granddaughter crocheted some headgear for me, so my ears were fine. Not so much the rest of me. I needed to bundle up in layers for those windswept beaches, more layers than I thought I would need. Also, as a side note learned from experience, it is a good idea to go to the bathroom before the bundling begins because, even if the beach has bathrooms, they are far from the water.
I had to walk over a lot of sand to get to the water. I brought old shoes to walk on the beach, so I could throw the shoes away. I was prepared.
Well, I thought I was. Sometimes, we "foreigners" don’t know how quickly to dodge the waves – the very, very cold waves; the ones that soak your socks and shoes.
So, the next time I purchased those rubber shoes that go over your feet. I was prepared.
Turns out, I didn’t judge the waves correctly, so the water flooded over the rubber shoes into my "protected" socks and shoes. The fun thing is the rubber kept the water sloshing around inside my shoes for the walk to the beach. Did I mention that it’s cold?
So, the next day I bought high rubber boots. Not the best fashion statement, but definitely the right tool for the job. I was prepared.
Unfortunately, I decided to try to sit on a rock in the water and do the little mermaid pose, like in Copenhagen, but I misjudged how deep the water was. Next time, I will remember to roll up my pants or put them in the top of my boots. I can hear Fly Fishing Friend laughing hysterically now. Hey, at least I got the idea by the third day.
I was on the hunt for agates. First of all, before a person goes looking for them, it’s a good idea to look up what they look like. I got a lot of black rocks the first day, but not agates. Fly Fishing Friend texted me what they should look like, but it didn’t help. So after the first pouch full of not-agate-rocks, I visited a rock shop to see what they looked like.
Do you know there are many kinds of agates? Do you know I still couldn’t find any of them?
Another lady suggested Ona Beach. That’s where I learned from a little girl to bring some digging tools next time. So I bought some. I was prepared.
If only I had found agates to dig. In my opinion, Agate Beach is poorly named. I found no agates. I went to Cobble Beach, but it was closed. No cobbles. I did get to see Yaquina Lighthouse and take the tour. There were magnificent views and great park service people. I walked in a cloud there, right at the lighthouse. For those of you not used to fog on the ocean, it covered everything. Silver linings.
The beach at Heceta Head Lighthouse was tantalizingly close to parking. No agates for me, but I made two trips to the car with other rocks. I decided to forget agates and go with weird-shaped rocks. I trudged through the surf, actually climbed rocks, found caves, and decided to pick up very small rocks and broken shells to put in a glass jar. I want to be able to look at that jar and remember walking in a cloud at the Oregon coast. I can now check Oregon coast off my bucket list.
It’s been a beautiful experience. I finally found an open gift shop, and I bought Art Friend a bag of the tiniest agates. (So that’s what they look like!) The owner assured me her son had found them on the beach. Next time I should take her son.