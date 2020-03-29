Column: The shape of life

That truly is a dream. We always awaken to the fact that we cling to those differences; we define ourselves by them. We fight over them. We create new ones to further narrow the spaces we occupy. This is irrational, perhaps even inane, but social insanity appears to be the engine driving our multiple social divisions.

Responding to the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the normal flow of life around the globe. Here in the U.S., we have not managed a uniform response. We have been given guidelines, but they are not rigidly enforced as they have been in other nations, both dictatorships and democracies. Are we going in circles? Or following a bell curve of rising to the occasion and then losing focus and commitment?

There is a strong streak of nonconformity — even a hint of lawlessness — in America. We are better at making rules for others than following them ourselves. And so we adjust, piecemeal, to this universal threat. Most try to follow the guidelines; others flout them.

Many were scandalized by the sight of college students clogging beaches in Florida, ignoring the six-foot rule to have their annual party. After all, covid-19 is perceived as a primary threat to old folks; surely they are immune. And so they party, return home and share what they may have picked up with family and friends.