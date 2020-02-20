Column: The speakeasy in the family room

It’s always precarious doing work on an old house. Once you pull up flooring, open up a wall, you never know what you’re going to find. You could find asbestos or rotted insulation. I even know someone who opened a wall to build an addition and found a family of squirrels.
The squirrels would come into the attic through a hole in the roof, find that it was even warmer if they migrated into the walls downstairs. The squirrels had nests and food stored in the walls. The only thing they didn’t have was a TV and the wifi password.
There are worse things to find in one’s attic than a family of squirrels, I suppose. It could be a family of skunks, or hyenas. I mean, you don’t often hear about people running into hyenas in the Quad Cities — but given some of the sounds coming out of the ravines at night in Rock Island, I would not be shocked to discover that hyenas have been immigrating to Illinois.
Fortunately, I’ve never discovered squirrels or hyenas during a home renovation. In our last house, however, we did discover somewhere between 200 and 400 empty liquor bottles in a crawl space. I did a little research, talked to some neighbors, and discovered that our home had once been a speakeasy.
This was in a small town in central Kentucky. That’s bourbon country, yet many counties in Kentucky are what they call "dry." That means liquor cannot be bought or sold within the county. I thought people were joking when they said there were counties in Kentucky where alcohol was illegal. It was like moving to the town in the movie "Footloose," except Kevin Bacon was nowhere to be found.
This is probably why hyenas are moving to Illinois instead of Kentucky. Easier to get a pint, and better odds of running into Kevin Bacon.
The town we moved to wasn’t actually dry. The county had gone "wet" a few years before we moved there. But we learned that speakeasies were common as recently as 2010. These were not the legendary speakeasies of Prohibition, however. In small town Kentucky, if you want to find a bar in a dry county, you drive around residential neighborhoods until you find a house with a dozen or so strollers left haphazardly in the yard.
The house with all the strollers is the town bar that night. Walk in, order a drink from one of the yoga moms, leave some cash in a jar on the counter and enjoy your drink while bemused toddlers wander around wondering why all the grown-ups are getting louder as the night goes on.
The stroller speakeasies had been replaced by actual bars and restaurants serving libations by the time we moved to town. But we learned from neighbors that our home was not one of the roving yoga mom speakeasies, it was a permanent nightlife fixture every weekend for decades. Everyone in town knew that if you wanted a drink and couldn’t make the drive to Louisville, you came to our house. It was notorious.
We learned that the builders who renovated our house before we bought it removed hundreds of liquor bottles from the attic, the chimney and from inside plastered walls. The hundreds of bottles we found were just the latest evidence of once-illegal contraband.
Legend has it that our home hosted dozens of fistfights, bar brawls, maybe even gangster shootouts where we ate Cheerios in the morning.
All things considered, I’m happy to be back in the Midwest, where speakeasies are a relic of the past. If I want a pint, I can walk to a pub down the street and order whatever I please. The hyenas from the ravine will be at the next table enjoying jalapeño poppers and a bottle of sangria.
Josh Boelter is a freelance writer and film/television producer and a guest columnist.