Column: The story of a lifetime

So, that evening, in full suit and tie, he came up to the stage as Bill and Tish were admiring the set. It was a humid night and wisps of clouds were swirling on the stage. Bill called it a master stroke, so I didn’t tell him it was nature, not stagecraft. Jeff met his boss and spent some time chatting with the two of them, informing them that he was to be married that fall. When the rehearsal ended, all headed to their respective cars, Jeff lingering to thank me for the invitation. It wasn’t until the next day that I discovered what happened next.

He had left his two-seat sports car on the north side of the park. As he drove around to the south side, he saw Bill and Tish standing by their car with the hood up. He stopped and asked if he could help. They said he could drive them to the Plantation if he had time. Bill piled into the passenger seat; Tish wedged in behind, sitting well above them. As they drove, she sang "Jeff’s getting married in October" to the tune of "Get Me to the Church On Time", keeping time by pounding them on the shoulder.