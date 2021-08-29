Column: The story of a lifetime

Yesterday at 10:30 a.m., a memorial service was held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Macomb for John Jeffrey Holtz. He had been in failing health through the summer, but had continued as a presence on Public Radio WIUM, live or recorded, until the Saturday before his death on Aug. 20.
Thus ended a broadcasting career that began in the early 1960s, when his resonant baritone voice introduced the Augustana campus and its near neighbors to the college’s new, 10-watt radio station, WAUG.
In addition to his radio work, Jeff also served as a studio cameraman for Augie’s television series on WHBF-TV, continuing there for a time after his graduation.
There followed a foray into the business world; but in the early '80s, he returned to his alma mater to take a position at a revamped college station, WVIK, now reaching across an 80-mile radius into eastern Iowa and northwestern Illinois.
Jeff returned in response to WVIK’s celebrated "cattle call." The station decided to expand to 24-hour service and announced it would audition anyone who was interested, experienced or not. Some 110 people responded for an interview, a taped recording of "the reading test from hell" and dispiriting information about the low part-time pay scale.
From that group came some of WVIK’s best announcers, including not only Jeff, but Chuck Rubovits and Gary Burlingame. Jeff took on the overnight spot and held it for three years, before moving on to become music director for WIUM in Macomb. It was there that he became a formative part of the station.
But a simple recitation of his career path doesn’t do justice to the man, to his wide-ranging knowledge and discriminating taste in all forms of music; his commanding voice and presence; and his simple humanity and generosity.
Even when he was working full-time at WIUM and helping to shape its format, he would drive back to the Quad Cities every Saturday to visit his ailing father, then spend Saturday evening doing a volunteer program at WVIK; something he continued for years.
Later on, he teamed with folk singer Chris Vallillo to produce "Rural Route 3", which was carried by some 65 public radio stations during its five-year run. He added to that an hour-long folk program he produced just for WVIK. He not only sparked WIUM’s fund-raisers, but made it a point to take part in WVIK’s as well. Jeff never forgot a friend.
What most of us didn’t know was that Jeff had a pronounced stutter when he was younger. You’d never guess that from his skillfully paced, articulate voice. What we mostly knew — and recounted over and over — were the marvelous stories. Some of them appeared years ago in this space. Here’s one that hasn’t.
Between his radio jobs, Jeff worked for a time in Des Moines for John Deere. He came to the Quad Cities one year in midsummer and stopped by WVIK to visit. When I learned he was working for Deere, I suggested he might want to come to Lincoln Park that evening. We were doing a dress rehearsal for that year’s Greek tragedy. "If you do, you’ll have a chance to meet your boss. Bill and Tish Hewitt plan to stop by."
So, that evening, in full suit and tie, he came up to the stage as Bill and Tish were admiring the set. It was a humid night and wisps of clouds were swirling on the stage. Bill called it a master stroke, so I didn’t tell him it was nature, not stagecraft. Jeff met his boss and spent some time chatting with the two of them, informing them that he was to be married that fall. When the rehearsal ended, all headed to their respective cars, Jeff lingering to thank me for the invitation. It wasn’t until the next day that I discovered what happened next.
He had left his two-seat sports car on the north side of the park. As he drove around to the south side, he saw Bill and Tish standing by their car with the hood up. He stopped and asked if he could help. They said he could drive them to the Plantation if he had time. Bill piled into the passenger seat; Tish wedged in behind, sitting well above them. As they drove, she sang "Jeff’s getting married in October" to the tune of "Get Me to the Church On Time", keeping time by pounding them on the shoulder.
At the Plantation, Tish invited Jeff to join a group of their friends who had gathered for a late dinner party. After a lengthy period of wining and dining, they went out to the driveway, where the Hewitt’s resuscitated car was waiting. All were heading to the Hewitt’s home a short distance away to continue the party around the swimming pool. Tish got into Jeff’s car to show him the way.
When they arrived, most changed into swimsuits but Jeff was not prepared. Tish assured him that they had a full supply of extras. "So there I was," he told me, "floating in the Hewitt’s swimming pool at 3 a.m., balancing a drink on my chest, and thinking, 'Wooten, you beautiful bastard.'"
"What do you mean?" I asked.
"This is the story of a lifetime," he said, "but I can’t tell my friends in Des Moines because they’d never believe it."
That’s just one of many such episodes in Jeff’s life. He was so comfortable, so attentive and easy to like that things happened in his life worth the telling. And he told them well, pacing his accounts carefully, holding you with his sonorous voice. It worked on radio. It was spell-binding in person.
Then there’s the time Jeff was interviewing W.I.U.’s new president during a fund drive and the station’s transmitter went off. When it came back on Jeff said, "You’ve been listening to the sound of unfunded public radio."
Off the cuff or spinning out a yarn, he never failed. All of us who knew or worked with him came to love the man. We have a large share in his family’s loss.
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.