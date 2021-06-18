Column: The train wreck that awaits us

The payroll tax on current workers generates the money to pay for the Social Security and Medicare Part A benefits older Americans are currently receiving. Implicit in this arrangement is a promise that when current workers retire, those in the workforce at that time will pay the taxes to finance similar benefits for the new retirees.

The problem is that the money generated by the payroll tax will not be sufficient to finance similar benefits for future retirees. As things currently stand, they are going to receive the short end of the stick.

Each year the trustees of the OASI and HI Trust Funds are required by law to report on the financial status of these trust funds, including a projection of what is likely to happen in the years to come. In the cases of both of these trust funds, the temporary surpluses are being drawn down with the amount paid in benefits to current recipients exceeding the revenues generated by the payroll tax used to finance these programs.

The most recent OASI Trust Fund report projects that there will be enough money in the system to pay scheduled Social Security benefits only until 2034 (which is just 13 years down the road.) At that time, the temporary surplus in the trust fund will be depleted and the revenues generated by the payroll tax will only be sufficient to pay 76% of scheduled benefits.