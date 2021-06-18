Column: The train wreck that awaits us

When one is a parent or a grandparent (I have the good fortune to be both), one cannot focus only on the present. It is incumbent on us to think about the future our children and grandchildren will have.
Unfortunately, many today think only about the present and, as a result, contribute to some huge problems that are roaring down the track like a train out of control. The result is a huge amount of injustice being inflicted on our children and grandchildren.
Among these injustices are funding problems related to Social Security and Medicare – two very popular programs that are crucial for many older Americans. While at the moment both programs are solvent, that is not going to be the case in the not-so-distant future.
Both Social Security and Medicare Part A (the Hospital Insurance Program, which pays inpatient hospital expenses) are primarily financed by a payroll tax on current workers, with employers picking up half of the tab and employees the other half (which shows up on the stub of their paychecks as the FICA deduction.) This money goes into special trust funds from which the benefits are paid to those currently receiving Social Security and Medicare Part A benefits – the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) Trust Fund in the case of Social Security and the Hospital Insurance (HI) Trust Fund in the case of Medicare Part A.
Medicare Part B, which pays for physician and outpatient services, and Medicare Part D, which provides prescription drug benefits, are financed by premiums paid by beneficiaries and funds drawn from general revenues and money the federal government borrows to finance our huge federal budget deficits.
The payroll tax on current workers generates the money to pay for the Social Security and Medicare Part A benefits older Americans are currently receiving. Implicit in this arrangement is a promise that when current workers retire, those in the workforce at that time will pay the taxes to finance similar benefits for the new retirees.
The problem is that the money generated by the payroll tax will not be sufficient to finance similar benefits for future retirees. As things currently stand, they are going to receive the short end of the stick.
Each year the trustees of the OASI and HI Trust Funds are required by law to report on the financial status of these trust funds, including a projection of what is likely to happen in the years to come. In the cases of both of these trust funds, the temporary surpluses are being drawn down with the amount paid in benefits to current recipients exceeding the revenues generated by the payroll tax used to finance these programs.
The most recent OASI Trust Fund report projects that there will be enough money in the system to pay scheduled Social Security benefits only until 2034 (which is just 13 years down the road.) At that time, the temporary surplus in the trust fund will be depleted and the revenues generated by the payroll tax will only be sufficient to pay 76% of scheduled benefits.
The Hospital Insurance (HI) funding crisis is even more urgent. The most recent HI Trust Fund report projects that the temporary surplus in the HI Trust Fund will be depleted in 2026 (which is just 5 years down the road.) When the temporary surplus in this trust fund is depleted, the projected revenues from the Medicare portion of the payroll tax will be sufficient to pay only 90% of scheduled benefits.
In both cases, the train is roaring down the tracks out of control. Yet for many, denial is the name of the game, which will only make matters worse.
In both cases, when the train of disaster reaches the station, there will essentially be three options: scale back scheduled benefits, increase the payroll tax or other taxes to generate more revenue, or borrow the money to finance the shortfall, thereby passing the cost on to our children and grandchildren.
Given the volatility of the current political situation and the tendency on the part of many to think only about themselves, the third option is probably the most likely outcome. But is this something that we can in good conscience do?
I worry a lot about my daughter and grandson. I am greatly dismayed by what our generation is doing to them and other members of the generations of which they are a part. They deserve better.
Dan Lee, a regular columnist, is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana College; danlee@augustana.edu.