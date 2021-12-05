Column: The true cost of Build Back Better

After working on it for several months, the House of Representatives recently passed the Build Back Better Act. It’s status in the Senate is uncertain, but if enacted, it’s expected to increase government spending by $1.75 trillion over 10 years.

With the legislation’s tax increases and tougher IRS enforcement, the Congressional Budget Office estimates a smaller, $250 billion increase in the deficit. But if temporary and sunset provisions designed to keep the official cost down are eventually made permanent, as is likely with such things, the total could conceivably increase by as much as $2.5 trillion over those 10 years.

Whether or not the sticker price is worth it, we must consider the hidden cost of inflation. President Biden claims that because of the benefits to American workers and their families, it would reduce inflation. But the more it adds to the national debt, the more inflation will rise.

Inflation is not directly caused by government deficit spending. It’s the result of the money supply, which is controlled by the Federal Reserve, increasing faster than the output of goods and services. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there has been close to a one-to-one relationship between increases in government deficits and increases in the money supply.