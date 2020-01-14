Column: The truth about MLB's attempt to eliminate teams

As far as the MiLB players pay is concerned, it is the sole responsibility of MLB to pay their employees. MiLB clubs do not pay the players. That is the responsibility of the MLB clubs. Again, another misrepresentation by MLB.

In using Halem’s twisted logic, why would MiLB owners and operators want to simply "eliminate franchises" when they have poured their hard earned money and sweat equity into growing the business and the game itself for their respective communities?

All three of the clubs here locally (Clinton, Quad Cities and Burlington) have improved their playing facilities and have provided their respective communities with jobs and economic benefits – all in the name of growing "America’s Pastime."

Halem writes: "MLB wants to protect baseball here in Iowa."

The truth is MLB is spending $8 million to play one MLB game (Yankees vs. White Sox) at the Field of Dreams complex this upcoming summer. The total cost savings to MLB in its effort to eliminate 40-plus MiLB teams is $20 million. MLB does not want to protect baseball here in Iowa. MLB wants to look good in the public eye by bringing an MLB game to Iowa – while at the same time wanting to eliminate three very strong and active MiLB franchises here in eastern Iowa.