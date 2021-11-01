Column: The uncertainty of COVID-19

The Greek historian Herodotus lived through the plague of Athens, one of the world’s first great pandemics. He wrote, “Circumstances rule men; men do not rule circumstances.”

So it is with COVID-19. In the U.S., we are currently in the middle of an autumn downturn in COVID-19 cases, and no one can say whether this will be the end. It is clear, however, that the U.S. is repeating a mystifying cycle of case rise and fall that has been seen in other countries. For reasons unknown, cases surge for six to 10 weeks and then fall predictably in a similar fashion for at least an equal period.

The current wave in the U.S. began in Missouri/Arkansas in the last week of June with cases rising nationally from 13,000/day to peaking at nearly 170,000/day in early September. Case numbers have been falling since then to the current level of more than 65,000 per day. At present, we are nearing the eighth week of the downturn in cases.

With luck, if the trends hold, cases are likely to fall for at least another one to three weeks. After that, no one can say what will happen. A new variant, delta-plus, has emerged sporadically, which might complicate any late-year predictions.