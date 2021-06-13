Column: The unique pain we carry

The first cutting of hay has begun in earnest and the air smells sweet. Hillsides are blanketed in deep green, as corn and green bean plants emerge from the earth.

On a more personal note, two weeks ago I had a medical appointment at a hospital in a mid-sized city about an hour or so from my place and afterwards I rode an elevator with a woman, maybe my age, perhaps a little older, and we talked as we descended to street level. Walking toward the parking garage I mentioned that my wife had died on Christmas Eve. Not sure how that came to be the subject, but there you are, me likely looking for some sympathy.

She offered her condolences and then offered, "My husband died nine years ago." I too offered my condolences, then she said, "It was the best day of my life. He was abusive." Here’s where lightning arcs across a dark sky, thunder rumbles in the distance, then suddenly the skies clear when she says, "Every day now is a good day." I turned to her and she was smiling.

Oh my gosh. For months I’ve been wandering in a fog feeling sorry for my dead wife, and for myself, not really acknowledging the incredible pain others have carried with them during their lives, pain I cannot begin to fathom. What a fool I am. Who am I to think my pain and grief are unique? On that warm afternoon when the sun was hot, the air humid, two people met, walked across a parking lot together, and likely revealed more than they should have. It was a beautiful thing and I’ve not been the same since.

Kurt Ullrich lives in rural Jackson County. His book "The Iowa State Fair" is available from the University of Iowa Press.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0