Column: The US debt limit constrains nothing but honesty

John Thune of South Dakota, the second-ranking Senate Republican, says that “the debt limit needs to be increased.” He also says Republicans are not going to vote for it. He thinks the Democrats can and should do it on their own. This stance makes political sense, but no other kind, which suggests that the debt limit should be repealed.

The conventional view, which Thune clearly accepts, is that failing to raise the debt limit would cause the federal government to default on its obligations in short order, with large economic costs. Without the increase, money to pay the government’s bills could run out in October.

But if you look at the issue from the perspective of Thune and the other Republicans, you can see why Democratic efforts to shame them into voting to raise the debt limit are failing.

There is a long bipartisan tradition of opposition parties inveighing against the irresponsibility of the party in power for debt-limit increases.

“America has a debt problem and a failure of leadership,” said Senator Barack Obama in 2006. “Americans deserve better.” Senator Joe Biden voted with him as Republicans, then in the majority, raised it on their own. When Obama and Biden became president and vice president, their view of which stance on the debt ceiling was responsible changed dramatically.