Column: The value of time off

Two years later, the budget still needed cutting. The union leadership predictably chose layoffs and restoring the five-day week for the others. But the workers said, "Wait a minute." They weren't asked. The union put the matter before the rank and file, which voted 71 percent to 29 percent to stay on four days with less pay.

What happened? As de Graaf observed, "Workers were now saying things like, 'Now I go fishing on Fridays.'" (Only a few, mainly men, used the freed-up day to take on outside work.)

The female employees tended to like the four-day week more than the men, according to de Graaf. They would tell him, "Well, now what I do is the kids are in school on Fridays, so I do various chores on Friday, and then I have the whole weekend off."

Amador County workers enjoyed the added advantage of all having the same day off, so they had friends to go fishing with. That's the thinking in Europe, where nearly everyone gets vacation time during the same weeks of August. Europeans realized that people want time off when friends and family do.