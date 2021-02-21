Column: The voices we long to hear

RURAL AMERICA – Looking out a side window I was surprised to see footprints through the deep snow marching down un-shoveled steps to my basement door. It was one of those many-degrees-below-zero mornings and a large deer was curled up against the door, soaking up whatever heat might be escaping. Very wise, and likely able to withstand the cold. One cannot fathom how homeless folks survive in this weather.

We are living in a land of extremes. On this day it is 50 degrees warmer in Iceland than it is here in the Midwest. We’re breaking all sorts of records set in 1936 and if the summer just over the horizon is anything like that of 1936 we can expect a long, hot furnace ahead. Am I really writing about the weather? Next thing you know I’ll slip in a few words about what ails me.

But I will not speak of these things. You can convince me to do a lot things but talking aloud about my health is not one of them. More than a year ago I was having lunch with a bunch of very nice people, all about my age, and they seemed fixated on telling stories about their health. A man next to me told me all about his heart attack, and I mean all about his heart attack. Just as my eyes were beginning to focus again, someone new joined us and the heart attack story began afresh. Spare me.