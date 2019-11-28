Column: The voters should decide

Third, making obstruction part of the articles of impeachment is fodder for headlines, but the weakest of all possible arguments for conviction. Most Senate Republicans won't support the notion that Trump obstructed investigations into crimes they don't believe he committed in the first place.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Finally, and most important, Republicans have their eyes fixed firmly on the 2020 calendar. With each passing day, "let the voters decide" becomes a more valid refrain. Consider: If the House impeaches in December, the Senate will likely undertake a trial in January, which could stretch into February. What else begins in February? Voting, not just in hotly contested Democratic primaries, but among Republicans, too, aside from the few states where the GOP is foregoing the primary ritual to clear the way for Trump.

Even some primaries scheduled in March, such as Ohio's, will see early voting commence in February. Is the Senate going to remove a duly-elected president from office even as voters are casting ballots for him? There would be no better example of a "deep state" coup than Congress blatantly usurping elections as they are happening.