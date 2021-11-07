Column: The world is passing us by

Space and cyber capabilities are the big new worry. As Milley pointed out, our economy, country and military are entirely dependent on space and the satellites that provide local and global connectivity.

We are growing familiar with the mayhem cyber hackers — both governmental and criminal, or working in tandem — can wreak on our systems, from banks to energy supplies to hospitals.

And we think we know about space wars, because we have been watching them for years in the movies. But a real space war, that knocked out military and commercial satellites (which run our daily life), would be nothing like competing with Darth Vader.

“Space today is a new domain of more conflict,” the general said. “We don’t want to have conflict in space. I would say that we are the No. 1 country on Earth that has capabilities in space, but other countries are close behind. Space is becoming a very contested domain for the United States to operate in, and a lot of work remains to be done.”

Yet the progress in doing that “work that needs to be done” — in the political, military, health and environmental spheres — doesn’t remotely compute with the rapidity that is demanded.