Column: The wrong answer to carjackings

Perhaps a stronger case could be made for charging a youth as an adult when someone is severely injured or killed, as has happened in some carjackings in Chicago. But some prosecutors apparently feel as though they must send a strong message to these young criminals, regardless of the circumstances.

It doesn’t seem as though the message has gotten through. Such messages never do.

Chicago officials have been struggling with how to deal with the carjacking epidemic that has terrorized neighborhoods, particularly on Chicago's South Side, for more than a year. During the first three weeks of this year, more than 166 carjackings were reported.

These are serious crimes. Victims have been traumatized, paralyzed and killed.

But unlike the violence that has long devastated African American neighborhoods in Chicago, most of the culprits involved in the carjackings are kids.

According to police, the average age of the robbers is between 15 and 20. The youngest in the recent attacks was only 12 years old. While some of the cars are used to commit other crimes, much of the time they’re simply used for joyriding.

Something surely must be done, but locking kids up for the rest of their lives is not the best option.