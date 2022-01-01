Column: The year ahead in Iowa politics

The groundwork was laid in 2021.

Here comes 2022; it’s going to be a big one in Iowa politics.

It’s an election year again, and there will be some big races on Iowans’ ballots this fall. And it starts right at the top of the ballot, with the state’s races for governor and U.S. Senate.

While she has not yet officially announced, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds is expected to seek re-election for a second full term. She was promoted to governor in 2017 when former Gov. Terry Branstad resigned to become U.S. ambassador to China, then won a full, four-year term in 2018.

While Reynolds goes into her latest campaign with an edge — she has the benefits of incumbency, including fundraising — her re-election is far from a foregone conclusion. Remember that she won in 2018 by a narrow margin: just shy of three percentage points. And that was before Reynolds, like all other governors, was thrust onto the tip of the spear as the leader of the state’s response to a global pandemic.