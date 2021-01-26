Column: Their '1776 moment'

Shortly before thousands of people stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Donald Trump gave a rousing speech to that crowd, calling them "amazing patriots." He said that they must "demand that Congress do the right thing and only count the electors who have been lawfully slated." Our country, he told them, "has been under siege for a long time," and "you'll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong."

While it remains to be seen whether Trump's words that day rise to the level of criminal incitement, it is beyond dispute that by casting doubt on the outcome of the election months before it occurred, he emboldened his supporters to take up arms in an effort to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden's clear victory.

By wrapping his lies in the cloak of patriotism, Trump fueled the view that a violent assault on the Capitol, which resulted in five people dead, was a legitimate action — similar to the actions of the American founders in 1776. In fact, the mob seemed to believe the insurrection was their "1776 moment." Many returned home after the attack expecting celebration of their actions rather than condemnation.