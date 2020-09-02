Column: Their memories live on

September 2, 1945, was a very special day for Carlisle “Ki” Evans and Herb Wood. That was the day that representatives of the Empire of Japan signed the documents of surrender aboard the battleship U.S.S. Missouri in Tokyo Bay, marking the official end of World War II. Both Evans and Wood fought in the Pacific theater during the war.
Evans was born July 27, 1925, in Rock Island. Eighteen days short of his 18th birthday, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. A year later, he was among those who went ashore at Agat Beach on Guam in the face of withering fire from troops from the Japanese Imperial Army firing from heavily fortified pill boxes.
At night, the weary Marines dug foxholes, two men to a foxhole. It rained almost every night. The men slept with their heads on their helmets in order to keep their faces above water. Sleep was hard to come by.
As the fierce fighting continued, the casualty list got longer and longer. Evans’ name was added to the list on July 29 – two days after his nineteenth birthday – when he was hit by a round from a Japanese mortar.
A friend of his by the name of Don LeVie started dragging Evans back from the front lines to a place of relative safety where medics could get to him and try to stop the bleeding. But before they could get to a place of relative safety, a Japanese machine gun opened fire on them. LeVie pushed Evans into a shell hole and lay over him, protecting Evans with his own body while other members of their unit put the Japanese machine gun out of action.
Evans wasn’t expected to live. But he defied the odds. He spent the next year in military hospitals in Hawaii and California recovering from the damage the mortar shell did to his body. While he was in San Leandro Naval Hospital in California, his parents and his fiancee came to visit him. Ki and Barbara were married while he was still in the hospital.
When he had recovered enough to be released from the hospital, he and Barbara returned to Rock Island, where he continued his recovery.
In the summer of 1994, Ki, accompanied by Barbara, returned to Guam for a special commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Guam.
Herb Wood was born August 8, 1922, in Tipperary, Iowa (located in Lucas County.) When World War II broke out, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was accepted for flight school. When he had completed his training and qualified for his wings, he was assigned to a squadron of F6F Hellcat fighters that flew from the deck of the U.S.S. Yorktown.
The F6F Hellcat was a good plane. Designed and manufactured by Grumman as the successor to the F4F Wildcat, the Hellcat dominated the air in the Pacific theater during the last part of the war.
The variation of the Hellcat that Wood flew had six .50 caliber machine guns – three in each wing – and three hard points for carrying rockets, an extra fuel tank for longer flights, or, if the fuel tank was not used, a 500-lb bomb. Grumman manufactured more than 12,000 Hellcats. The delivery price in 1945? Only $35,000 per plane, which would be a real bargain by today’s standards, even when adjusted for inflation.
Wood’s plane was never hit by enemy fire. He did, however, narrowly escape disaster. The engine of the Hellcat he was flying caught fire as he took off from the Yorktown. After dumping fuel, he made an emergency landing on the U.S.S. Bon Homme Richard just as they were coming under kamikaze attack.
On August 15, 1945, Wood was in the air heading toward Japan on a bombing and strafing mission when word came that Japan had surrendered. All airstrikes were cancelled. Herb recalls saying, “I’m out of here,” as he immediately turned around and headed back to the Yorktown. Four others in his squadron weren’t as fortunate, losing their lives on the last mission of the war – four of the 31 men in Squadron VF-88 who lost their lives, some in combat, some as the result of accidents.
Wood spent his later years in Port Byron, Illinois, which is where he lived when I got to know him.
Both Evans and Wood are now gone. The memory of what they accomplished, however, lives on. It is good to remember them on this, the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.
Dan Lee, a regular columnist, is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana College; danlee@augustana.edu.
