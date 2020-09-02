Column: Their memories live on

Evans wasn’t expected to live. But he defied the odds. He spent the next year in military hospitals in Hawaii and California recovering from the damage the mortar shell did to his body. While he was in San Leandro Naval Hospital in California, his parents and his fiancee came to visit him. Ki and Barbara were married while he was still in the hospital.

When he had recovered enough to be released from the hospital, he and Barbara returned to Rock Island, where he continued his recovery.

In the summer of 1994, Ki, accompanied by Barbara, returned to Guam for a special commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Guam.

Herb Wood was born August 8, 1922, in Tipperary, Iowa (located in Lucas County.) When World War II broke out, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was accepted for flight school. When he had completed his training and qualified for his wings, he was assigned to a squadron of F6F Hellcat fighters that flew from the deck of the U.S.S. Yorktown.

The F6F Hellcat was a good plane. Designed and manufactured by Grumman as the successor to the F4F Wildcat, the Hellcat dominated the air in the Pacific theater during the last part of the war.